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Les news du 4 Août 2026
News
Les news du 4 Août 2026 Revel In Flesh - Desecrated Altar - Demonic Manifestation - Ninth Realm - Hanternoz - Trenchwar - Ænigmatum - Runemagick - Cartilage - Archgoat
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|REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Flesh For The Kult Of Death prévu pour le 18 septembre via War Anthem Records. "Priest Of Flesh" est à découvrir ici :
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|DESECRATED ALTAR (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier sa première démonstration intitulée Rites Of Imprecation. Celle-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Invokation
02. Rites Of Imprecation
03. Vengeance Overture
04. Vae Victis
05. Astral Vortex
06. Realm Of Unlight
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|DEMONIC MANIFESTATION (Death Metal, Mexique) a partagé à cette adresse le morceau "Host" tiré de son nouvel album Grimshrine à paraître le 4 septembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Cult Of Dominion
2. Ninth Flame Oath
3. Kuru: The Laughing Death March
4. The Horror
5. Spheres Of Death
6. Host
7. Terror Cosmic Gates
8. Phantasma
9. The Evil Lurks
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|NINTH REALM (Death/Thrash/Black/Heavy, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Imbued in Hellfire" issu de son nouveau disque Damnation's Veil qui sort le 28 août sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Valigeth
2. Damnation’s Veil
3. Cohorts of the Abyss
4. Imbued in Hellfire
5. Rituals in Thar’amath
6. Orphaned Throne
7. Wyrd of Strideborne
8. Beyond the Void
9. Vengeance Unto Rot
10. All Hail Treachery
11. Twilight’s Blade
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|HANTERNOZ (Black/Folk, France) offre son nouvel opus A Hed an Noz, a Noz, a Noz en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 7 août chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Sur le Chemin des fees [11:40]
2. La Lessive des Trépassés [5:47]
3. Le Diable de Quimper-Corentin [7:50]
4. La Peste à Limoges [10:54]
5. Pe trouz War an Douar [3:34]
6. Jean-du-Feu [8:39]
7. Quand j'ai tué le Roi de la Forêt [8:10]
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|TRENCHWAR (Hardcore/Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Overlords of Cold prévu le 18 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Somp Stomp
2. Black Heart
3. Overlords of Cold
4. Dust is Dust Again
5. Solace in Sulfur
6. Dread of Death
7. Funeral Hymn
8. Het Stof Daalt
9. The Center of Infinity
10. Martelaar
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|ÆNIGMATUM (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Infinitude's Passage sur 20 Buck Spin. Les versions physiques CD/LP suivront le 4 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Pitiless Mechanism
2. Inseverable
3. Architects Of The Fated
4. A Tarnished Nexus
5. Nocturne Of Ageless Reverie
6. Infinitude’s Passage
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|RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé After Chaos: Nocturnal Vigil le 18 septembre sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "After Chaos" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. After Chaos
02. Rune Magick Unbound
03. The Nocturnal Vigil
04. Urdr's Cosmic Weave
05. Abyssal Continuum
06. Formless Dawn
07. The Vast That Knows No Shape
08. Into The Endless Continuance
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|CARTILAGE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Operating Altar le 11 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Sanguine Fiend" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Metal, Bone, And Sinew
02. S.C.D. (Sudden Cardiac Death)
03. The Autopsy: A Surgical Sonata
04. The Sanguine Fiend
05. A Lymphatic Labyrinth Of Roiling Rot
06. Among The Offal
07. Anatomical Incantations
08. The Operating Altar
09. Stitch By Stitch
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|Intitulé Nightbringer, Lightbringer, le nouvel album d'ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira le 11 septembre sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Dawn To Armageddon" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Invocation 666
02. Nightbringer, Lightbringer
03. The Dawn To Armageddon
04. Iconoclasm The Nazarene
05. Blood Of Jesus Spilling Upon The Earth
06. The Stygian Millenium
07. Invocation 999
08. Keys Of Hell And Of Death
09. The Light Behind The Horns
10. Reaper Of Christianity
11. Obsidian Reflection Of Anti-Light
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