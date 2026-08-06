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(Lien direct) SLEEP (Stoner Rock / Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hempispheres le 3 septembre prochain via Third Man Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Morrisist" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Have Spacesuit Will Travel

02. The Morrisist

03. Hempispheres

04. Arrival Of The Industry Ships

05. Whole Wheat Mountain / Well Baked



<a href="https://sleep.bandcamp.com/album/hempispheres">Hempispheres de Sleep</a>

<a href="https://sleep.bandcamp.com/album/have-spacesuit-will-travel-4-20-flexi-edit">Have Spacesuit Will Travel (4:20 Flexi Edit) de Sleep</a>