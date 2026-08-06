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Les news du 6 Août 2026
News
Les news du 6 Août 2026 Vulgar Mephitis - Armory - Die Sünde - Fvneral Fvkk - Goatburner - Dishumane - Void Moon - Sleep
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|VULGAR MEPHITIS (Brutal Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "To Dust" issu de son premier long-format From Dust à venir le 11 septembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. From Dust
2. Martyr
3. Exterminating Profane
4. Peer Into The Abyss
5. Scorn Of My Flesh
6. Gorging Greed
7. To Dust
8. Wounds
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|ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Echoes of the Astrolith le 23 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Return Of The True Godz
2. Interceptor Squadron
3. Cosmic Dreams
4. Frequencies Of Terror
5. Omens
6. Sanity Disposed
7. The Final Invention
8. Spaceworkz
9. Astrolith (Rising)
10. Pillars Of Fire
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|DIE SÜNDE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) rejoint Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format Effemeridi avant la fin de l'année.
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|FVNERAL FVKK (Epic Doom Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Indecent Idols le 23 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Confiteor
2. Crosses to Gallows
3. A Hidden Threnody
4. The Beast of Speyer
5. Bishop of the Iron Guard
6. Leichensynode
7. Even in Death (We Possess You)
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|GOATBURNER (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira le 9 octobre chez Time To Kill Records une compilation baptisée Time of Danger et regroupant ses deux EP Time to Burn (2018) et Danger (2022). Tracklist :
1. Lights Out
2. Leaf Blower
3. Brutal Awakening
4. Melting Misery
5. Suffocating
6. Scorched
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|DISHUMANE (Death Metal avec notamment Charlie Koryn de Ascended Dead, Funebrarum, etc. et Chuck Sherwood de Incantation, USA) offre son premier EP Centurion's Demise en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Conquering the Forlorn
2. Centurion's Demise
3. Soul Spun Malice
4. Loom of Souls
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|VOID MOON (Doom Metal, Suède) sera de retour le 28 août sur Obelisk Polaris Productions avec un nouvel EP intitulé The Runes That Bind. Tracklist :
1. Orphans of the Sky
2. The Runes That Bind
3. Constellation
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|SLEEP (Stoner Rock / Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hempispheres le 3 septembre prochain via Third Man Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Morrisist" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Have Spacesuit Will Travel
02. The Morrisist
03. Hempispheres
04. Arrival Of The Industry Ships
05. Whole Wheat Mountain / Well Baked
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