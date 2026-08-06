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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 5 Août 2026
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Kyuss
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Les news du 4 Août 2026
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Haserot
 Haserot - Advent Of Suffering (C)
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Pendrak
 Pendrak - Pendrak (C)
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Kronos
 Kronos - Colossal Titan Strife (C)
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Grind Crust Massacre
 Grind Crust Massacre - Pend... (R)
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Viande
 Viande - Monument aux morts (C)
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Devourment
 Devourment - Pious Impiety ... (C)
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Morgal
 Morgal - The Seventh Circle (C)
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Take It In Blood
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Sick Of It All
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Final Resting Place
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Altarage
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Les news du 25 Juillet 2026
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Les news du 24 Juillet 2026
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Illdisposed
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Les news du 6 Août 2026

News
Les news du 6 Août 2026 Vulgar Mephitis - Armory - Die Sünde - Fvneral Fvkk - Goatburner - Dishumane - Void Moon - Sleep
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VULGAR MEPHITIS (Brutal Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "To Dust" issu de son premier long-format From Dust à venir le 11 septembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. From Dust
2. Martyr
3. Exterminating Profane
4. Peer Into The Abyss
5. Scorn Of My Flesh
6. Gorging Greed
7. To Dust
8. Wounds

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(Lien direct)
ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Echoes of the Astrolith le 23 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Return Of The True Godz
2. Interceptor Squadron
3. Cosmic Dreams
4. Frequencies Of Terror
5. Omens
6. Sanity Disposed
7. The Final Invention
8. Spaceworkz
9. Astrolith (Rising)
10. Pillars Of Fire

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DIE SÜNDE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) rejoint Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format Effemeridi avant la fin de l'année.

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FVNERAL FVKK (Epic Doom Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Indecent Idols le 23 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Confiteor
2. Crosses to Gallows
3. A Hidden Threnody
4. The Beast of Speyer
5. Bishop of the Iron Guard
6. Leichensynode
7. Even in Death (We Possess You)

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(Lien direct)
GOATBURNER (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira le 9 octobre chez Time To Kill Records une compilation baptisée Time of Danger et regroupant ses deux EP Time to Burn (2018) et Danger (2022). Tracklist :

1. Lights Out
2. Leaf Blower
3. Brutal Awakening
4. Melting Misery
5. Suffocating
6. Scorched

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(Lien direct)
DISHUMANE (Death Metal avec notamment Charlie Koryn de Ascended Dead, Funebrarum, etc. et Chuck Sherwood de Incantation, USA) offre son premier EP Centurion's Demise en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Conquering the Forlorn
2. Centurion's Demise
3. Soul Spun Malice
4. Loom of Souls

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VOID MOON (Doom Metal, Suède) sera de retour le 28 août sur Obelisk Polaris Productions avec un nouvel EP intitulé The Runes That Bind. Tracklist :

1. Orphans of the Sky
2. The Runes That Bind
3. Constellation

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SLEEP (Stoner Rock / Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hempispheres le 3 septembre prochain via Third Man Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Morrisist" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Have Spacesuit Will Travel
02. The Morrisist
03. Hempispheres
04. Arrival Of The Industry Ships
05. Whole Wheat Mountain / Well Baked
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
6 Août 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Armory
 Armory
2012 - Suède		   
Dishumane
 Dishumane
Etats-Unis		   
Fvneral Fvkk
 Fvneral Fvkk
Epic Doom Metal - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Sleep
 Sleep
Stoner / Doom - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Void Moon
 Void Moon
2009 - Suède		   
Angurvadal
Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Forsmán
Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi ...
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Revelation
Salvation's Answer
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Vague à Lame
Par-delà l'horizon
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Kyuss
Muchas Gracias - The Best O...
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Haserot
Advent Of Suffering
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Incubus
Incubus (Démo)
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Finsterforst
Still
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Parallel Minds
Cairn
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Grind Crust Massacre
Pendrak + Ovearth + Skunk
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Kronos
Colossal Titan Strife
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La photo mystère du 1 Août 2026
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Warning
Rituals of Shame
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Rapture In Blood
Gods Of Perversion
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Astriferous
Atavistic Unraveling
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One Day In Pain
Devouring The Gods
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Casket Mush
Evocation of Paranoia
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Duir
Catarsi
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Perverted Ceremony
Cavernous Hallucinations (EP)
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Viande
Monument aux morts
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Sick Of It All
Scratch The Surface
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Morgal
The Seventh Circle
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Gravecrawler
Nidus
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
Mother's Milk
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Grimveil
Beneath the Veil of Silent ...
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Sallow Moth
Hydrophilous Brood
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Relic
Crown Of Flies (EP)
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Gigan
Quasi-Hallucinogenic Sonic ...
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Schattenvald
Alle hernach
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Grit!
So Far So Good
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