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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Incubus
 Incubus - Incubus (Démo) (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Forced Entry
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Par Sosthène		   
Quicksand
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Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit - Dimanche 21/06/2026
 Hellfest 2026 - Tales From ... (R)
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
 Excrementory Grindfuckers -... (C)
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Gangrenated
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Mouflon
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Viande
 Viande - Monument aux morts (C)
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Morgal
 Morgal - The Seventh Circle (C)
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Les news du 5 Août 2026
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Kyuss
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Les news du 4 Août 2026
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Haserot
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Pendrak
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Kronos
 Kronos - Colossal Titan Strife (C)
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Grind Crust Massacre
 Grind Crust Massacre - Pend... (R)
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Devourment
 Devourment - Pious Impiety ... (C)
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Take It In Blood
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Les news du 8 Août 2026

News
Les news du 8 Août 2026 DET - Critical Defiance - Fosse Septique - Night Hag - Werewolves - In Obscurity Revealed - Avulsed - Iapetus - Massteron - Cro-Mags - Ch'ahom - Gosudar - Street Justice
»
(Lien direct)
DET (Black/Speed/Death, Finlande) et CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) sortiront un split commun baptisé Bloodsurge le 23 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. DET - Suspiria
2. DET - Necromancer
3. DET - Mutation
4. DET - Death Night (live)
5. Critical Defiance - Kill Off
6. Critical Defiance - No Born
7. Critical Defiance - Will Of Steel
8. Critical Defiance - Say No More

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(Lien direct)
FOSSE SEPTIQUE (Grindcore/Goregrind, Danemark) vient de sortir son premier EP Septicity chez Extremely Rotten Productions (CD & K7) et Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

01. SSSS (Septic Slurry Sous Stew)
02. Necrotic Diarrheal Detonation Chamber
03. Fecal Occult Blood
04. Acid Fast Infiltration
05. Contamination Cult
06. SSSS (Septic Suppuration Sludge Saturation)

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(Lien direct)
NIGHT HAG (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Great Dismal Darkness le 16 octobre via Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Drowned in Death [7:59]
2. Effluvia Tendrils [6:00]
3. It Came Back the Next Night [6:42]
4. Staring into the Ancient Chasm [6:09]
5. Strange Whispers from Beneath the Cypress [6:06]
6. The Terrible Old Woman [5:08]
7. Excoriate [5:06]

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(Lien direct)
WEREWOLVES (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus You're Weak and You Know You're Weak le 9 octobre sur Back on Black. Tracklist :

1. Uroboric Fuckwit
2. Tank Habit
3. Burn It to the Ground
4. Triple Negative
5. So Say All of Us
6. Fields of Suicide
7. We March
8. The Song of Stupid Men
9. You're Weak and You Know You're Weak

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(Lien direct)
IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album Caustic Maelstrom le 9 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Engulfed In Caustic Maelstrom
2. Obsidian Bleeding
3. To Death, In Fire
4. Necrotically Gray Hand
5. Phlegm Filled Chalice
6. Consecrated By Rot
7. Voluntary Immolation
8. Sulfur-Clotted Wounds

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(Lien direct)
AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Why Do I Watch the Dawn?" de Cartilage issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :

01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03.
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06.
07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)
08.
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
11.

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(Lien direct)
IAPETUS (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Mother Void le 16 octobre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Parturition (1:40)
2. The Mother Void (12:54)
3. Aniara (17:12)
4. Red Giant (11:58)
5. Énouement (1:51)
6. TON (18:43)
7. The World Be Undone (4:54)


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(Lien direct)
MASSTERON (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier longue-durée Second in the Spheres le 24 septembre sur ATMF. Tracklist :

1. Voice of Fire 4:43
2. True Midnight 6:01
3. Achronon 5:52
4. Strife Eternal 5:38
5. Sidereal Chaoskampf 4:26
6. Omnispherous Majesty 11:30

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(Lien direct)
CRO-MAGS (Thrash/Crossover/Hardcore Punk, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Age of Quarrel: 40 Years of Quarrel le 13 novembre chez BLKIIBLK Records. Il s'agit d'un réenregistrement de son premier long-format The Age of Quarrel à l'occasion de ses 40 ans. Tracklist :

1. We Gotta Know (Featuring Dave Sharpe & Doug Holland)
2. World Peace
3. Show You No Mercy
4. Malfunction
5. Street Justice
6. Survival Of The Streets
7. Seekers Of The Truth (Featuring Arthur Rizk and Rocky George)
8. It's The Limit (Featuring Meg Mills)
9. Hard Times
10. By Myself
11. Don't Tread On Me (Featuring Zach Blair)
12. Face The Facts
13. Do Unto Others
14. Life of My Own
15. Signs Of The Times

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(Lien direct)
CH'AHOM (Black/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Anthropic Rites of Sublimation le 18 septembre via 20 Buck Spin. Tracklist :

1. Cult Of Xaman
2. Reign Of Nohol
3. Priests Of Lik’in
4. Chosen Of Chik’in
5. Insemination

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(Lien direct)
GOSUDAR (Death Metal, Russie) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Egocidal Maze Descent. Tracklist :

1. Egocidal Maze Descent
2. Primordial Decay
3. Predtecha

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(Lien direct)
STREET JUSTICE (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal avec des ex-Savage, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Rules Are For Suckers le 23 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. S.C.R.E.W.
2. Lethal Strike
3. One of the Living [Tina Turner cover]
4. Call of the Gypsy
5. This is My Boomstick (Pt. I)
6. Tokyo Subway Molester
7. Under My Wheels
8. This Time (But For Real)
9. Gutter Cat Love
Thrasho Keyser
8 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gangrenated
 Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
2026 - Indépendant / Iron Fortress Records / Iron Corpse		   
Mendacium Tour
 Mendacium Tour
Le 30 Juillet 2026 à Paris, France (Le Klub)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Avulsed
 Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance
Thrash Metal - 2010 - Chili		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags
Thrash / Crossover - 1980 - Etats-Unis		   
Fosse Septique
 Fosse Septique
2024 - Danemark		   
Gosudar
 Gosudar
Death Metal - 2018 - Russie		   
Night Hag
 Night Hag
Death / Doom - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves
Blackened (Brutal) Death - 2019 - Australie		   
Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Uncertain Future
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Horrid Mass
Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
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Nordlys
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Inferno
The Anthropic Sophisms (On ...
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A Procession of the Dead
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Jesuit
Discography (Compil.)
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Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Forsmán
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Revelation
Salvation's Answer
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Vague à Lame
Par-delà l'horizon
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Muchas Gracias - The Best O...
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Haserot
Advent Of Suffering
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Incubus
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Finsterforst
Still
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Parallel Minds
Cairn
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Colossal Titan Strife
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La photo mystère du 1 Août 2026
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Gods Of Perversion
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One Day In Pain
Devouring The Gods
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Evocation of Paranoia
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