»

(Lien direct) CRO-MAGS (Thrash/Crossover/Hardcore Punk, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Age of Quarrel: 40 Years of Quarrel le 13 novembre chez BLKIIBLK Records. Il s'agit d'un réenregistrement de son premier long-format The Age of Quarrel à l'occasion de ses 40 ans. Tracklist :



1. We Gotta Know (Featuring Dave Sharpe & Doug Holland)

2. World Peace

3. Show You No Mercy

4. Malfunction

5. Street Justice

6. Survival Of The Streets

7. Seekers Of The Truth (Featuring Arthur Rizk and Rocky George)

8. It's The Limit (Featuring Meg Mills)

9. Hard Times

10. By Myself

11. Don't Tread On Me (Featuring Zach Blair)

12. Face The Facts

13. Do Unto Others

14. Life of My Own

15. Signs Of The Times



