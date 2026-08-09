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(Lien direct) MAIDENHEAD (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Maximum Clonage le 14 août en autoproduction. Les détails :



1.Enter the Killing Floor

2.Maximum Clonage

3.False Masked Hero

4.Death March

5.Kill Or Be Killed

6.Magia Obscura

7.Burst Stream of Destruction

8.Hasta La Proxima



Invités :



Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth) - Guest guitar solo on "Kill Or Be Killed"

Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth, ex-King Diamond) - Guest guitar solo on "False Masked Hero"

Rich Gray (Annihilator) - Session bass on Tracks 2 through 7



<a href="https://maidenhead666.bandcamp.com/album/maximum-clonage-3">Maximum Clonage de Maidenhead</a>