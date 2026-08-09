Les news du 9 Août 2026
News
Les news du 9 Août 2026 Maidenhead
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|MAIDENHEAD (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Maximum Clonage le 14 août en autoproduction. Les détails :
1.Enter the Killing Floor
2.Maximum Clonage
3.False Masked Hero
4.Death March
5.Kill Or Be Killed
6.Magia Obscura
7.Burst Stream of Destruction
8.Hasta La Proxima
Invités :
Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth) - Guest guitar solo on "Kill Or Be Killed"
Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth, ex-King Diamond) - Guest guitar solo on "False Masked Hero"
Rich Gray (Annihilator) - Session bass on Tracks 2 through 7
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