Les news du 12 Août 2026
News
Les news du 12 Août 2026 Charnel Spirit - Iskald
|»
|CHARNEL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Australie) sortira sa première démo Blood Prophecy le 4 septembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Poisoned Absolution [6:09]
2. Aperature Through Eradication [8:27]
3. Fossilised Sepulchre [5:15]
|
|»
|ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) a partagé un avant-goût de son nouvel album Curse of the Mind à venir le 25 septembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB