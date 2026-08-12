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Les news du 12 Août 2026

News
Les news du 12 Août 2026 Fog Wall - Shadowmare - Charnel Spirit - Iskald
»
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FOG WALL (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fleshpot Ritual" extrait de son premier long-format Gloomweaver à venir le 4 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Manor of Ensnarement
2. Knife, Sting, Tooth
3. The Accursed
4. Mazarbul (Desolation)
5. Belching Black Vapours
6. Strangling Gloom
7. Fleshpot Ritual
8. Frantic Orb Weaver
9. The Profit of Doom (Medley)*
10. Traverse

*Type O Negative cover

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SHADOWMARE (Melodic Death/Thrash, Portugal) a sorti hier son nouvel album Transfiguration en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. When We Fall
2. Embrace the Way
3. Sacrificar Para Ganhar (feat. Poli Correia)
4. Transfiguration
5. What Remains
6. The Will to Survive
7. Now We Rise

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CHARNEL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Australie) sortira sa première démo Blood Prophecy le 4 septembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Poisoned Absolution [6:09]
2. Aperature Through Eradication [8:27]
3. Fossilised Sepulchre [5:15]

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ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) a partagé un avant-goût de son nouvel album Curse of the Mind à venir le 25 septembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
Thrasho Keyser
12 Août 2026

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