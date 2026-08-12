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(Lien direct) ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) a partagé un avant-goût de son nouvel album Curse of the Mind à venir le 25 septembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :



1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I

2. The Other Realm

3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II

4. Manifestation of Madness

5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III

6. A Burden of Hope

7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation

8. The Sacrifice



