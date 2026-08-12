ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) a partagé un avant-goût de son nouvel album Curse of the Mind à venir le 25 septembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB