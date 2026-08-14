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(Lien direct) MAREA (Atmospheric/Post-Depressive Black Metal Italie) sortira son nouveau disque A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost le 11 octobre chez Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :



01. A Caress of Autumn

02. The Beauty of Broken Things

03. Eremita

04. Still Horizon

05. Aurora

06. For All the Lost

07. Night Birds

08. Absence of Self



Durée totale : 52:08