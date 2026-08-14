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Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit - Dimanche 21/06/2026
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Les news du 14 Août 2026

News
Les news du 14 Août 2026 Avulsed - Unholy Redeemer - Casket Dweller - Marea - Sycomore - Neolith - Beatrix - Bleeding Antlers - Azatoth - I Helvete - Wolf
»
(Lien direct)
AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne "Recantation of the Forsaken" de Abhoth issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :

01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03.
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06.
07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)
08.
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
11.

»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY REDEEMER (Death Metal, Australie/Danemark/Finlande) sortira son premier EP ourney Beyond Death le 28 août via Extremely Rotten Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1) Journey Beyond Death
2) Carrion of the Gods
3) Blazing Grave Cathedrals
4) The Blades of Inversion
5) Ever Drifting... They Wait

»
(Lien direct)
CASKET DWELLER (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length River of Slumber le 22 octobre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Chapters
02. Dust Off the Shovel
03. He Rows
04. Fangs of the Vampire
05. Creatures of the Night
06. Embalming Slime
07. Burnt at the Stake
08. Voodoo Incants
09. Requiem

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MAREA (Atmospheric/Post-Depressive Black Metal Italie) sortira son nouveau disque A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost le 11 octobre chez Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :

01. A Caress of Autumn
02. The Beauty of Broken Things
03. Eremita
04. Still Horizon
05. Aurora
06. For All the Lost
07. Night Birds
08. Absence of Self

Durée totale : 52:08

»
(Lien direct)
SYCOMORE (Sludge/Groove, Amiens) a dévoilé le morceau "Chat-Loup", premier extrait de son nouvel opus Dégradé qui sortira en novembre via Araki Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NEOLITH (Death/Black Pologne) propose en écoute le titre "Modlitwa na Marny Czas" issu de son nouvel album Inbir prévu le 12 septembre sur Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :

1. Inbir
2. Ashur Has Given Me a Brother
3. The Dawn is Waking
4. Modlitwa na Marny Czas
5. Of All the Gods
6. Ouroboros
7. The Four Etemmū of Kurnugi
8. Morte

»
(Lien direct)
BEATRIX (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Beatrix" extrait de son premier longue-durée à venir l'année prochaine chez Diabolic Might Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BLEEDING ANTLERS (Doom Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Songs of Praise le 22 août. Tracklist :

01 The Devil of Mariazell
02 Meet Me in the Woods at Midnight
03 Blue Jeans
04 When the Sun Bursts
05 The Ghost of Oliver Reed
06 Fimbulwinter
07 Crooked Lines

»
(Lien direct)
AZATOTH (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Carnal Lust of Blasphemy le 21 août via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1) Flooding Human Remains
2) Veins Of Rotten Blood
3) Abomination Of The Underworld
4) Abhorrent Reincarnation
5) Sulfuric Paths To Agony
6) Interlude (Awaiting The Oncoming
7) Blasphemous Flesh
8) Extinguished Souls Of Putridity
9) Putrid Altar Of Eternal Decay

»
(Lien direct)
I HELVETE (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Halla le 6 novembre. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
WOLF (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Hour Of The Wolf le 20 novembre sur Fireflash Records. Le premier single, "Death Satellite" sera disponible à partir du 21 août.
Thrasho Keyser
14 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Soulgrind
 Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
2026 - Inverse Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Avulsed
 Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Sycomore
 Sycomore
2015 - France		   
Wolf
 Wolf
Heavy Metal - 1995 - Suède		   
Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
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Horrid Mass
Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
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Mendacium Tour
Evoken + TodoMal
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Mouflon
Eros & Thanatos
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Eternal Champion
Friend Of War (EP)
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Nordlys
Lichterglanz Finsternis
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Inferno
The Anthropic Sophisms (On ...
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Spectre
A Procession of the Dead
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Jesuit
Discography (Compil.)
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Angurvadal
Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Forsmán
Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi ...
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Revelation
Salvation's Answer
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Vague à Lame
Par-delà l'horizon
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Kyuss
Muchas Gracias - The Best O...
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Haserot
Advent Of Suffering
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Incubus
Incubus (Démo)
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Finsterforst
Still
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Parallel Minds
Cairn
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Grind Crust Massacre
Pendrak + Ovearth + Skunk
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Kronos
Colossal Titan Strife
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La photo mystère du 1 Août 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Warning
Rituals of Shame
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