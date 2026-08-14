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Les news du 14 Août 2026
News
Les news du 14 Août 2026 Avulsed - Unholy Redeemer - Casket Dweller - Marea - Sycomore - Neolith - Beatrix - Bleeding Antlers - Azatoth - I Helvete - Wolf
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|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne "Recantation of the Forsaken" de Abhoth issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :
01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03.
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06.
07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)
08.
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
11.
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|UNHOLY REDEEMER (Death Metal, Australie/Danemark/Finlande) sortira son premier EP ourney Beyond Death le 28 août via Extremely Rotten Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1) Journey Beyond Death
2) Carrion of the Gods
3) Blazing Grave Cathedrals
4) The Blades of Inversion
5) Ever Drifting... They Wait
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|CASKET DWELLER (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length River of Slumber le 22 octobre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Chapters
02. Dust Off the Shovel
03. He Rows
04. Fangs of the Vampire
05. Creatures of the Night
06. Embalming Slime
07. Burnt at the Stake
08. Voodoo Incants
09. Requiem
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|Le one-man band MAREA (Atmospheric/Post-Depressive Black Metal Italie) sortira son nouveau disque A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost le 11 octobre chez Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :
01. A Caress of Autumn
02. The Beauty of Broken Things
03. Eremita
04. Still Horizon
05. Aurora
06. For All the Lost
07. Night Birds
08. Absence of Self
Durée totale : 52:08
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|SYCOMORE (Sludge/Groove, Amiens) a dévoilé le morceau "Chat-Loup", premier extrait de son nouvel opus Dégradé qui sortira en novembre via Araki Records.
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|NEOLITH (Death/Black Pologne) propose en écoute le titre "Modlitwa na Marny Czas" issu de son nouvel album Inbir prévu le 12 septembre sur Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :
1. Inbir
2. Ashur Has Given Me a Brother
3. The Dawn is Waking
4. Modlitwa na Marny Czas
5. Of All the Gods
6. Ouroboros
7. The Four Etemmū of Kurnugi
8. Morte
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|BEATRIX (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Beatrix" extrait de son premier longue-durée à venir l'année prochaine chez Diabolic Might Records.
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|BLEEDING ANTLERS (Doom Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Songs of Praise le 22 août. Tracklist :
01 The Devil of Mariazell
02 Meet Me in the Woods at Midnight
03 Blue Jeans
04 When the Sun Bursts
05 The Ghost of Oliver Reed
06 Fimbulwinter
07 Crooked Lines
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|AZATOTH (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Carnal Lust of Blasphemy le 21 août via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1) Flooding Human Remains
2) Veins Of Rotten Blood
3) Abomination Of The Underworld
4) Abhorrent Reincarnation
5) Sulfuric Paths To Agony
6) Interlude (Awaiting The Oncoming
7) Blasphemous Flesh
8) Extinguished Souls Of Putridity
9) Putrid Altar Of Eternal Decay
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|I HELVETE (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Halla le 6 novembre. Plus d'infos prochainement.
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|WOLF (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Hour Of The Wolf le 20 novembre sur Fireflash Records. Le premier single, "Death Satellite" sera disponible à partir du 21 août.
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne
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|Sycomore
2015 - France
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|Wolf
Heavy Metal - 1995 - Suède
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Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène