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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 15 Août 2026

News
Les news du 15 Août 2026 Xion - Autumnfall - HateSphere - Magic Cross - Occult Master - Heretics
»
(Lien direct)
XION (Thrash Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Granted Wings (Let Me Fly)" tiré de son nouveau disque When Stars Collide à venir le 11 septembre via Fireflash Records. Tracklist :

1. Hands Will Be Cut
2. Burned Onto You
3. Phantom of Blood
4. Total Euphoria
5. Granted Wings (Let Me Fly)
6. Dead By the Night
7. Mirror Shield
8. Zero Light

»
(Lien direct)
AUTUMNFALL (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Archaic Sins le 25 septembre sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Halo In Utopia
2. Lightless Depths
3. Dark Goddess
4. Mists of Eternity
5. Crystal Skies
6. Pulse
7. The Blind Brother
8. The Timeless Kin

»
(Lien direct)
HATESPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash/Groove, Danemark) sera de retour le 9 octobre chez Scarlet Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Guillotine. Tracklist :

1 Chapter XII
2 Dogma
3 Guillotine
4 Morbid
5 Cleansing
6 Snake Charmer
7 Mouth Filled With Barbed Wire
8 Bottom Feeder
9 Human Scum
10 Heresy

Durée totale : 38:43

»
(Lien direct)
MAGIC CROSS (Black/Punk/Noise Rock, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 10 septembre via Caligari Records au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. The Fable
2. Holy Bile
3. All Alone
4. Hellhole

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(Lien direct)
OCCULT MASTER (Doom Metal/Hard Rock) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Just Another Nail in the Failier's Coffin
2. Island of Leper
3. Heavy Metal Madness
4. Lucifer's Henchman
5. Ground of the Damned
6. Who Is Our Enemy
7. Sorry Soul
8. Soothing Swamp
9. Gnarly Geezer

»
(Lien direct)
HERETICS (Melodic Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Cerberus (Terzet for a Hellhound)" et extrait de son prochain album Of Poets and Prophets.
Thrasho Keyser
15 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Uncontrolled
 Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
2026 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
HateSphere
 HateSphere
Thrash/Death - 2000 - Danemark		   
Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
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Horrid Mass
Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
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Mendacium Tour
Evoken + TodoMal
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Mouflon
Eros & Thanatos
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Eternal Champion
Friend Of War (EP)
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Nordlys
Lichterglanz Finsternis
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Inferno
The Anthropic Sophisms (On ...
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Spectre
A Procession of the Dead
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Jesuit
Discography (Compil.)
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Angurvadal
Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Forsmán
Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi ...
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Revelation
Salvation's Answer
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Vague à Lame
Par-delà l'horizon
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Kyuss
Muchas Gracias - The Best O...
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Haserot
Advent Of Suffering
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Incubus
Incubus (Démo)
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Finsterforst
Still
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Parallel Minds
Cairn
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Grind Crust Massacre
Pendrak + Ovearth + Skunk
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Kronos
Colossal Titan Strife
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