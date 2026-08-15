OCCULT MASTER (Doom Metal/Hard Rock) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Just Another Nail in the Failier's Coffin
2. Island of Leper
3. Heavy Metal Madness
4. Lucifer's Henchman
5. Ground of the Damned
6. Who Is Our Enemy
7. Sorry Soul
8. Soothing Swamp
9. Gnarly Geezer
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène