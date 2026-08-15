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(Lien direct) XION (Thrash Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "Granted Wings (Let Me Fly)" tiré de son nouveau disque When Stars Collide à venir le 11 septembre via Fireflash Records. Tracklist :



1. Hands Will Be Cut

2. Burned Onto You

3. Phantom of Blood

4. Total Euphoria

5. Granted Wings (Let Me Fly)

6. Dead By the Night

7. Mirror Shield

8. Zero Light



