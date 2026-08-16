THE ABSOLUTION SEQUENCE (Technical Groove/Death, Australie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dread Cycle via Bleeding Art Collective. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :
1. Despotic Ruin (Diet of Worms)
2. Idols of Confraternity
3. Ghost Mantra
4. The Sordid Miasma
5. The Nightlight Sigil
6. Promethean Pilferage
7. A Mire Caked Nativity
8. Grinding the Sphere
9. Diary of the Emaciated
CEREBRAL CURSE (Death/Doom Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Abominant Incarnations of Sepulchral Depths le 13 novembre sur Rotted Life Records (CD & LP) et Night Terrors Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Abominant Incarnations of Sepulchral Depths [11:00]
2. Mangled Cranial Liquefaction [11:10]
3. Degradation Towards Corporeal Dissolution [17:35]
Le one-man band MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) a sorti son nouveau disque Toxic Noxious Undeath via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Graveyard Dreams and Bonehouse Screams
(feat. Kam Lee/Massacre)
02. Corpses Below
(feat. Felix Stass/Crematory)
03. Exploding Casket Syndrome
(feat. Erik Rundqvist/Vomitory)
04. Heading For the Furnace
(feat. Max Otero/Mercyless)
05. A World of Fire and Brimstone
(feat. Dave Ingram/Benediction)
06. Fleshburner Yearner
(feat. Michael H Andersen/Thorium)
07. As Purgatory Ascends
(feat. Jan Bergmann Jepsen/Maceration)
08. Toxic Noxious Undeath
(feat. Silvester Koorevaar/Fondlecorpse)
09. Shallow Grave Overflow
(feat. Dave Rotten/Avulsed)
10. The Morbid Rides Again
(feat. Peter Svensson/Void Moon)
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène