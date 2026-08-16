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(Lien direct) MANIFEST (Groove/Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "World Is For Sale" tiré de son nouvel opus Nothing Left To Kill prévu le 18 septembre sur ViciSolum Productions et Violent Media. Tracklist :



1. Praying for Armageddon

2. Hazard of the Die

3. Agent of Chaos

4. Scum

5. World is for Sale

6. The Swarm

7. 20 Years of Darkness



