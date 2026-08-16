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Les news du 16 Août 2026

News
Les news du 16 Août 2026 The Absolution Sequence - Cerebral Curse - Manifest - Megascavenger - Mind Affliction
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THE ABSOLUTION SEQUENCE (Technical Groove/Death, Australie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dread Cycle via Bleeding Art Collective. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :

1. Despotic Ruin (Diet of Worms)
2. Idols of Confraternity
3. Ghost Mantra
4. The Sordid Miasma
5. The Nightlight Sigil
6. Promethean Pilferage
7. A Mire Caked Nativity
8. Grinding the Sphere
9. Diary of the Emaciated

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CEREBRAL CURSE (Death/Doom Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Abominant Incarnations of Sepulchral Depths le 13 novembre sur Rotted Life Records (CD & LP) et Night Terrors Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Abominant Incarnations of Sepulchral Depths [11:00]
2. Mangled Cranial Liquefaction [11:10]
3. Degradation Towards Corporeal Dissolution [17:35]

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MANIFEST (Groove/Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "World Is For Sale" tiré de son nouvel opus Nothing Left To Kill prévu le 18 septembre sur ViciSolum Productions et Violent Media. Tracklist :

1. Praying for Armageddon
2. Hazard of the Die
3. Agent of Chaos
4. Scum
5. World is for Sale
6. The Swarm
7. 20 Years of Darkness

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Le one-man band MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) a sorti son nouveau disque Toxic Noxious Undeath via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Graveyard Dreams and Bonehouse Screams
(feat. Kam Lee/Massacre)
02. Corpses Below
(feat. Felix Stass/Crematory)
03. Exploding Casket Syndrome
(feat. Erik Rundqvist/Vomitory)
04. Heading For the Furnace
(feat. Max Otero/Mercyless)
05. A World of Fire and Brimstone
(feat. Dave Ingram/Benediction)
06. Fleshburner Yearner
(feat. Michael H Andersen/Thorium)
07. As Purgatory Ascends
(feat. Jan Bergmann Jepsen/Maceration)
08. Toxic Noxious Undeath
(feat. Silvester Koorevaar/Fondlecorpse)
09. Shallow Grave Overflow
(feat. Dave Rotten/Avulsed)
10. The Morbid Rides Again
(feat. Peter Svensson/Void Moon)

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MIND AFFLICTION (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Niebyt" issu de son nouvel album No Future, No Light à venir le 21 août chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Festering Dreams
02. Purified Maggots
03. Eons of Blindness
04. Futureless
05. Niebyt
06. Awakening
07. Reckoning
08. Vishe III
09. The Architect
Thrasho Keyser
16 Août 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Cerebral Curse
 Cerebral Curse
Death / Doom - 2024 - Espagne		   
Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
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Horrid Mass
Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
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Mendacium Tour
Evoken + TodoMal
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Mouflon
Eros & Thanatos
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Eternal Champion
Friend Of War (EP)
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Nordlys
Lichterglanz Finsternis
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Inferno
The Anthropic Sophisms (On ...
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Spectre
A Procession of the Dead
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Jesuit
Discography (Compil.)
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Angurvadal
Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Forsmán
Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi ...
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Revelation
Salvation's Answer
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Vague à Lame
Par-delà l'horizon
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Kyuss
Muchas Gracias - The Best O...
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Haserot
Advent Of Suffering
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Incubus
Incubus (Démo)
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Finsterforst
Still
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Parallel Minds
Cairn
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Grind Crust Massacre
Pendrak + Ovearth + Skunk
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Kronos
Colossal Titan Strife
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