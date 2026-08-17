Les news du 17 Août 2026
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Les news du 17 Août 2026 Mutation
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|MUTATION (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Esoteric Order of Debauchery le 9 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Dead Gods Exhumation Trance
2. Occultation of the Ephemeral Light
3. Pestilent Whore
4. Metamorphosis (Beyond the Flesh)
5. Sepulchral Possession
6. Stygian Spheres
7. Necromantical Holocaust
8. Esoteric Order of Debauchery
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