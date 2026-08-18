DEAD TWILIGHT (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a annoncé la sortie de son prochain album Totentanz pour le 30 octobre via Great Dane Records. Trois titres sont déjà en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe.
RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) offre son premier disque Enter the Realm of Fire en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser