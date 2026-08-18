Les news du 18 Août 2026 News Les news du 18 Août 2026 Dead Twilight - Sacreligious - Rapid - Orbita - Umus - Dominion » (Lien direct) DEAD TWILIGHT (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a annoncé la sortie de son prochain album Totentanz pour le 30 octobre via Great Dane Records. Trois titres sont déjà en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe.



<a href="https://greatdanerecords.bandcamp.com/album/totentaz">TOTENTAZ by DEAD TWILIGHT</a>

» (Lien direct) SACRELIGIOUS (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier album Brutality Incarnated le 25 septembre en indépendent. Plus d'infos prochainement.

» (Lien direct) RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) offre son premier disque Enter the Realm of Fire en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Witchcraft of Horror

3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)

4. Necromantic Warriors

5. Gaze of the Black Void

6. Horemheb

7. Black Poison

8. Moonless Night

9. Pest Eater

10. The Path of Illusions

11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames





» (Lien direct) ORBITA (Stoner/Doom, Italie) sortira son premier full-length Farewell to All We've Lost le 9 octobre chez Aural Music. Tracklist :



1. Rotten Flowers [9:45]

2. Nèkyia [9:10]

3. Marble Veil [6:53]

4. The Spear [14:11]



<a href="https://orbita999.bandcamp.com/album/farewell-to-all-we-ve-lost">Farewell to All We’ve Lost de ORBITA</a>

» (Lien direct) UMUS (Funeral Doom) sortira son premier opus Voidlit le 13 octobre via Ksenza Records et Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :



1. Ghost Of Grief

2. Harbinger Of The End

3. Oblivion

4. Voidlit

5. Voidlit II (bonus track - only available on the physical formats)





» (Lien direct) DOMINION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Mortification of Thy Flesh le 12 octobre via Sinistrari Records. Tracklist :



1. Wages of Sin

2. God Is a Psychopath

3. Mortification of Thy Flesh

4. Divine Misogyny

5. Lacerant Skin

6. Serial Rape

7. Grisly Discovery of a Female Torso

8. Sexual Sadism

9. Outro

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 17 Août 2026

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Brutal Death Metal - 2004 - Italie