RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) offre son premier disque Enter the Realm of Fire en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Witchcraft of Horror
3. Wielder of Might (Death from Above)
4. Necromantic Warriors
5. Gaze of the Black Void
6. Horemheb
7. Black Poison
8. Moonless Night
9. Pest Eater
10. The Path of Illusions
11. Beyond the Gates of the Rapid Flames
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène