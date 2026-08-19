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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ragana
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Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit - Dimanche 21/06/2026
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Les news du 19 Août 2026

News
Les news du 19 Août 2026 Eldfödd - Leper Colony - Sev Lezu - The Bleeding - Necrocene - Crucivore - Wizards of Hazards
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ELDFÖDD (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son premier album intitulé The Night Belongs To The Dead qui sortira le 30 octobre via Edged Circle Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

1. From The Light Into The Dark
2. Matriphagy
3. Torturer
4. Suffocating Halo
5. Only Darkness Remains
6. The Tomb Becomes A Womb
7. Let The Serpent Swallow Them Whole
8. The Tritone Enigma
9. The Night Belongs To The Dead

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LEPER COLONY (Death / Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Back To Primal Sludge qui sortira le 9 octobre via Testimony Records. "Seelenjäger" s'écoute ici :

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SEV LEZU (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Man’s Evil Gift" issu de son premier longue-durée Blood Conscript qui sort le 28 août via Ordovician Records.

1. ...Into Darkness
2. The Stillborn
3. Corpse Step
4. Blood Conscript
5. Revenge
6. The Ritual of Bone and Blade
7. Man's Evil Gift

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(Lien direct)
THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a partagé une vidéo pour le morceau "Immortal Flesh" tiré de son nouvel opus Godless Communion prévu le 18 septembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Immortal Flesh
2. Altar of the Ram
3. Bestial Bloodlust
4. Praise of the Succubi
5. Godless Communion
6. Black Incantation
7. Death Eternal
8. Through the Morphean Gate
9. Sacrificial Onslaught
10. Born in a Casket (Cannibal Corpse cover)

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NECROCENE (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Scumocracy à venir le 18 septembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. (Threshold)
2. Ordinary Enemy
3. Tempestarii
4. Scale of Grey
5. Scumocracy
6. (Stillpoint)
7. Human Lithification
8. Concrete Petrichor
9. Weapons of the Damned
10. The Lust of Us

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CRUCIVORE (Brutal Death, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Desecration le 13 novembre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. The Crucivore's Feast
02. Memento Mori
03. The Banished Torment
04. Condemned
05. Whispers From Eternal Sickness
06. The Oracle
07. Triumph of the Grotesque Disorder
08. Reminisce Devotion
09. The Matriarch
10. Devourer of Existence
11. Depths of Despair
12. Terminus

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WIZARDS OF HAZARDS (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Point of No Return sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Too Late
2. Whatever Lies Behind
3. Downfall
4. Life After Death
5. Knights Of The Oblivion
6. Point Of No Return
7. Say No To Tomorrow
8. Borrowed Time
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Revelation
 Revelation
Never Comes Silence
1992 - Hellhound Records		   
Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
 Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal Entities (Split-CD)
2026 - Inferna Profundus Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Eldfödd
 Eldfödd
Death Metal - 2025 - Suède		   
Leper Colony
 Leper Colony
Death / Thrash - Allemagne		   
Necrocene
 Necrocene
Death Metal - 2022 - Italie		   
The Bleeding
 The Bleeding
Thrash Death Metal - 2010 - Royaume-Uni		   
Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
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Revelation
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Athabas
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Musta Suru
Viimeinen viilto
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Torche
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La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
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No Light Shall Remain
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Pseudomaimer
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Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Desolation's Flower
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Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Eros & Thanatos
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Friend Of War (EP)
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Lichterglanz Finsternis
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Inferno
The Anthropic Sophisms (On ...
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Spectre
A Procession of the Dead
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Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi ...
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Revelation
Salvation's Answer
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