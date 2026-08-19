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(Lien direct) ELDFÖDD (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son premier album intitulé The Night Belongs To The Dead qui sortira le 30 octobre via Edged Circle Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :



1. From The Light Into The Dark

2. Matriphagy

3. Torturer

4. Suffocating Halo

5. Only Darkness Remains

6. The Tomb Becomes A Womb

7. Let The Serpent Swallow Them Whole

8. The Tritone Enigma

9. The Night Belongs To The Dead