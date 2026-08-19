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(Lien direct) WIZARDS OF HAZARDS (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Point of No Return sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1. Too Late

2. Whatever Lies Behind

3. Downfall

4. Life After Death

5. Knights Of The Oblivion

6. Point Of No Return

7. Say No To Tomorrow

8. Borrowed Time



<a href="https://wizardsofhazards.bandcamp.com/album/point-of-no-return">Point Of No Return de Wizards of Hazards</a>