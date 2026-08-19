THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a partagé une vidéo pour le morceau "Immortal Flesh" tiré de son nouvel opus Godless Communion prévu le 18 septembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Immortal Flesh
2. Altar of the Ram
3. Bestial Bloodlust
4. Praise of the Succubi
5. Godless Communion
6. Black Incantation
7. Death Eternal
8. Through the Morphean Gate
9. Sacrificial Onslaught
10. Born in a Casket (Cannibal Corpse cover)
CRUCIVORE (Brutal Death, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Desecration le 13 novembre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. The Crucivore's Feast
02. Memento Mori
03. The Banished Torment
04. Condemned
05. Whispers From Eternal Sickness
06. The Oracle
07. Triumph of the Grotesque Disorder
08. Reminisce Devotion
09. The Matriarch
10. Devourer of Existence
11. Depths of Despair
12. Terminus
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser