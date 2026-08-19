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Les news du 19 Août 2026

News
Les news du 19 Août 2026 Sev Lezu - The Bleeding - Necrocene - Crucivore - Wizards of Hazards
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SEV LEZU (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Man’s Evil Gift" issu de son premier longue-durée Blood Conscript qui sort le 28 août via Ordovician Records.

1. ...Into Darkness
2. The Stillborn
3. Corpse Step
4. Blood Conscript
5. Revenge
6. The Ritual of Bone and Blade
7. Man's Evil Gift

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THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a partagé une vidéo pour le morceau "Immortal Flesh" tiré de son nouvel opus Godless Communion prévu le 18 septembre sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Immortal Flesh
2. Altar of the Ram
3. Bestial Bloodlust
4. Praise of the Succubi
5. Godless Communion
6. Black Incantation
7. Death Eternal
8. Through the Morphean Gate
9. Sacrificial Onslaught
10. Born in a Casket (Cannibal Corpse cover)

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NECROCENE (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Scumocracy à venir le 18 septembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. (Threshold)
2. Ordinary Enemy
3. Tempestarii
4. Scale of Grey
5. Scumocracy
6. (Stillpoint)
7. Human Lithification
8. Concrete Petrichor
9. Weapons of the Damned
10. The Lust of Us

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CRUCIVORE (Brutal Death, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Desecration le 13 novembre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. The Crucivore's Feast
02. Memento Mori
03. The Banished Torment
04. Condemned
05. Whispers From Eternal Sickness
06. The Oracle
07. Triumph of the Grotesque Disorder
08. Reminisce Devotion
09. The Matriarch
10. Devourer of Existence
11. Depths of Despair
12. Terminus

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WIZARDS OF HAZARDS (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Point of No Return sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Too Late
2. Whatever Lies Behind
3. Downfall
4. Life After Death
5. Knights Of The Oblivion
6. Point Of No Return
7. Say No To Tomorrow
8. Borrowed Time
Thrasho Keyser
19 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Revelation
 Revelation
Never Comes Silence
1992 - Hellhound Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Necrocene
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Death Metal - 2022 - Italie		   
The Bleeding
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Thrash Death Metal - 2010 - Royaume-Uni		   
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Bring On The Psychics
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Scratch The Surface
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Final Resting Place
Third World Tribunal
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Major Arcana
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Crossover
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Let Pain Be Your Guide
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Neglect
End It! (EP)
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Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit
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Weedeater
...and Justice for Y'all
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The Dillinger Escape Plan +...
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Destroy/Rebuild
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Coerced (EP)
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Tåg & Nåcht
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