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(Lien direct) In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le sur . En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "A Way Back" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. In the Shadow Of Your Shadow

02. Sadness Will Reign (featuring Joe Duplantier)

03. Landby

04. Breach

05. The Rift

06. A Way Back

07. One More Day (featuring David Eugene Edwards)

08. From Grey To Black

09. Burial





