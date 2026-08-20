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Les news du 20 Août 2026

News
Les news du 20 Août 2026 Cult Of Luna - Down
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le sur . En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "A Way Back" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. In the Shadow Of Your Shadow
02. Sadness Will Reign (featuring Joe Duplantier)
03. Landby
04. Breach
05. The Rift
06. A Way Back
07. One More Day (featuring David Eugene Edwards)
08. From Grey To Black
09. Burial

»
(Lien direct)
DOWN (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Volume V le 20 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blood Oath" à découvrir sous forme de clip vidéo ci-dessous :

01. The Myth
02. Merciful Fate (featuring King Diamond)
03. Turn Out The Lights
04. The Message
05. Causeway Grief
06. Blood Oath
07. They Walk The Night
08. They Came From Dust
09. Ozz
10. Twice Told Tales
11. Blood Oath (Edit)
Thrasho AxGxB
20 Août 2026

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