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Les news du 20 Août 2026
News
Les news du 20 Août 2026 Imperathron - Taufpatin - Firtan - Deceptor - Mittags-Abgrund - Armagedda - Jotungrav - Accursed Womb - Teratum - Argul - Withered Petunia - Cult Of Luna - Down
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|IMPERATHRON (Blackened Death Metal, Chili) a sorti son premier full-length Polemos Pater Panton au format CD sur Caverna Abismal Records. Tracklist :
1. Ancestral Soul
2. Follow Your Shadow
3. Stahlwalküren
4. I Will Kill the Traitor
5. I am Ares
6. Polemos Pater Panton
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|TAUFPATIN (Black Metal, France) propose en écoute le titre "L'Affront" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Les Malfaisances de la Taufpatin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 octobre chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. L'Attente
2. L'Affront
3. La Colère de La Taufpatin
4. Ma Belle Robe au Placard
5. Ne serais-je plus la Bienvenue
6. Opération Vengeance
7. L'Etrange Invitation - Le Grand Bal
8. Jolis Gateaux Empoisonnés
9. Arrivée des Invitées
10. Une sacrée fête de merde
11. Je reste la plus belle
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|FIRTAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ascension" tiré de son nouvel opus Helios à paraître le 2 octobre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Himsa
2. Kalikas Tongue
3. Ambrosia
4. Solis Currus
5. Ascension
6. Wide Open Eye
7. Helios
8. The Form Revealed
9. Revealing Prana
10. The Hierophant
11. Shadows of a Dawn Unborn
12. Man of Iron [Bathory cover]
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|DECEPTOR (Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son premier long-format Reign of Terror sur celien. Sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Red Dawn
2. Human Cavity
3. GI Joe Headstomp
4. Join or Die
5. Combat Patrol
6. Firing Squad
7. Whammer
8. Fog of War
8. Street General
9. Corpse Corps
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|Le one-man band MITTAGS-ABGRUND (Black/Death, Russie) a posté le titre "Aurora Consurgens" issu de son premier full-length éponyme qui sort le 15 septembre chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Пролог
2. Портреты моих предков
3. Пой со мной (Грусть в глазах бога)
4. Высокомерие над пропастью червей
5. Паруса крыльев простёрты
6. Aurora Consurgens
7. В городе
8. Ignis Subterraneus
9. Эпилог - Предельная Туле
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|ARMAGEDDA (Black Metal, Suède) a sorti un nouvel EP 2-titres baptisé The Storm via Sken, avant-goût de son prochain album Storm of Evil. Tracklist :
Side A
1. Storm of Evil
Side B
2. The Sermon Never Heard
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|JOTUNGRAV (Progressive Folk/Black, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée Elegi sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Vansinnesvisdom (07:53)
02. Återfödd (07:51)
03. Segern (11:30)
04. Elegi (13:50)
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|ACCURSED WOMB (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne sa compilation Hymns of Blasphemous Fornication qui sort demain chez Nespithe Records. Celle-ci contient des enregistrements post-2022, notamment les EP Crown of Piss (2022) et Prison Coward (2022) ainsi que la démo Promo 2023. Tracklist :
1. Invocation Of The Necrovat
2. Womb of The Ibex
3. Maimed Holy Flesh
4. Promo 2023 Intro
5. Wasp Bone \\ Vocal Test
6. Intro To Oblivation (SPT Cover)
7. Crown of Piss
8. Euphoric Loathing
9. Flesh Vermin
10. Ceremonial Vein Corruption
11. Grotesque Sermons of the Dismebodied
12. Flesh Prison (First Sequence)
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|TERATUM (Black/Thrash, Suède) a partagé à cette adresse son premier EP Ordnance of Spiritual Warfare prévu demain via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dead in the Marshes
2. Leviathan Rise
3. Total Void
4. Metropolis of Death
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|ARGUL (Doom/Stoner, Pérou) offre son premier long-format Soledad & Orgullo en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Ritual [10:08]
2. Engendro [5:04]
3. Hor Hodin [5:47]
4. Animal Dog [10:15]
5. Kamog [14:20]
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|WITHERED PETUNIA (Melodic Death/Metalcore, Finlande) vient de sortir un double-single intitulé Torn Pages. Tracklist :
1. Part I - The Craving
2. Page II - The Needle
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|Intitulé In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le sur . En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "A Way Back" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. In the Shadow Of Your Shadow
02. Sadness Will Reign (featuring Joe Duplantier)
03. Landby
04. Breach
05. The Rift
06. A Way Back
07. One More Day (featuring David Eugene Edwards)
08. From Grey To Black
09. Burial
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|DOWN (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Volume V le 20 novembre sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blood Oath" à découvrir sous forme de clip vidéo ci-dessous :
01. The Myth
02. Merciful Fate (featuring King Diamond)
03. Turn Out The Lights
04. The Message
05. Causeway Grief
06. Blood Oath
07. They Walk The Night
08. They Came From Dust
09. Ozz
10. Twice Told Tales
11. Blood Oath (Edit)
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Armagedda
Black metal - 2000 - Suède
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|Cult Of Luna
Post-Metal - 1999 - Suède
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|Down
Stoner Rock - 1991 - Etats-Unis
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|Firtan
Pagan/Black Metal - 2010 - Allemagne
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Par Lestat
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