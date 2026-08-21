|
Les news du 21 Août 2026
News
Les news du 21 Août 2026 Profanation - Avulsed - Wolf - Noumena - Dissimulator - Tsirhic - Crowen - Filth - Slaughtercult - Plèvre - Wolves In The Throne Room - Fluisteraars - Enslaved - Chat Pile - God's Hate - Street Tombs
|»
|PROFANATION (Death/Grind, Paris) sortira son premier full-length Ultra-Noise Warfare le 25 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Servile Rot
2. Army of Dogs
3. Nosebleed Razor
4. Realm of the Absolute
5. Ultra-Noise Warfare
6. Vermin
7. Total Stomp
8. World of Pain
9. Anti
|
|»
|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté "Heroes in Godly Blaze" de Adramelech issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :
01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03. Heroes in Godly Blaze (Adramelech)
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06.
07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)
08. Recantetion of the Forsaken (Abhoth)
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
11.
|
|»
|WOLF (Heavy Metal, Suède) a sorti son nouveau single "Death Satellite" tiré de son prochain disque Hour Of The Wolf à venir le 20 novembre chez Fireflash Records. Tracklist :
01. Death Satellite 05:07
02. The Music of Erich Zann
03. Walpurgis Night
04. Streets of Necropolis
05. Waltz Post-Mortem
06. Hour of the Wolf
07. Above the Fallen
08. Doppelgänger
09. Dirty Little Secret
|
|»
|NOUMENA (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti son nouvel opus Maanääri via Haunted Zoo Productions. Tracklist :
01. Hiekkaanrakennettu
02. Kuolemankello
03. Surunkehrä
04. Tyhjyys
05. Maanääri
06. Verentahrimat
07. Ihmishämärä
08. Hiidenmailla
09. Luopuma
|
|»
|DISSIMULATOR (Technical Death/Thrash, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Artifice Dissolves le 2 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin. Tracklist :
1. Apophenic Rage
2. Hungry Ghosts
3. Artifice Dissolves
4. Alloyed
5. Proprioceptor
6. Dusk
7. Neon Metropolis
8. Anodyne
9. Robostrobos
|
|»
|Le one-man band TSIRHIC (Black Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP To Satan I Reply... via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blessed Be [4:57]
2. H.I.P.C. [4:36]
3. God Dethroned [6:07]
4. The Prophecy of Gog [4:31]
5. Mockery of Solitude [4:26]
|
|»
|CROWEN (Melodic Folk/Death, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "I Live On Darkness And Sorrow" qui figurera sur son premier long-format dont la sortie est programmée courant 2027 sur Inverse Records.
|
|»
|FILTH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Sadistic Ways" issu de son nouveau disque Death Exhibition qui sort le 11 septembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Split Casket
3. Buried Alive
4. Born A Corpse
5. Mental Butchery
6. ...Inhumed...
7. Sadistic Ways
8. Death Exhibition
9. ...Exhumed...
10. Rotted Life
|
|»
|SLAUGHTERCULT (Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Perverse Bestial Lactation" tiré de son nouvel opus Devoured By Perversion prévu le 24 septembre via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Birthing Ceremony
02. Repulsed by Your Haggard Appearance
03. Perverse Bestial Lactation
04. Horrible Cunt
05. Menstrual Marinade
06. Steeped In Fungal Discharge
07. Pools of Bile
08. Intravenous Acuphagia
09. Strong Poison
10. Molotov Cock-Tease
11. Soft Foetal Malformation
|
|»
|PLÈVRE (Post-Black Metal, Paris) a dévoilé le single "À Corps Perdu" extrait de son premier album Cité Mouroir à venir le 18 septembre sur Frozen Records. Tracklist :
1 - Tu Dois Croire Au Printemps
2 - Decimees
3 - Asbestose
4 - Tord-Boyaux
5 - Table Rase
6 - A Corps Perdu
7 - 3955 Khz
8- Dissociation
9 - Sillons Sanglants
|
|»
|WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Black Metal, USA) sortira sonn nouvel album intitulé Estuary le 23 octobre sur Relapse Records. Enn voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Ghosts Among The Obelisks" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Estuary
02. Knights Of Tiamat
03. Foretold In Reflections
04. The Orca Cliffs
05. Ghosts Among The Obelisks
06. Wretched Spirits, Land Of Light
|
|»
|FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Jacht Der Mysteriën le 11 septembre prochain sur Eisenwald. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Condities Der Afstraffing" à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Grondeloos Donkere Bossen
02. Condities Der Afstraffing
03. Zwarte Zomermaan
|
|»
|Intitulé Mið, le nouvel album d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira le 30 octobre prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Solar Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Non-Being
02. I Am Ice (featuring Johan Sara Jr)
03. Solar Will
04. Mountain
05. Spirit Helper (featuring Kevin Kicking Woman)
06. Parting
07. Tales Of Trees
08. I Miðju
|
|»
|Ci-dessous, le dernier clip vidéo de CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA). Il s'agit du titre "Same Rules" tiré de l'album Who Loves The Sun à paraître le 4 septembre sur The Flenser Records.
01. Creature
02. Deep Blue
03. Same Rules
04. PEN I S MALL
05. Shrine
06. Intruder
07. Christabel ‘26
08. Influence
09. Family Funeral
10. October All the Time
|
|»
|GOD'S HATE (Hardcore / Metal) a sorti le 18 août dernier via Closed Casket Activities un nouvel EP intitulé Won't Be Disgraced. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Won't Be Disgraced
02. I Am The Cure
03. Warriors Will Reign
|
|»
|Aujourd'hui sort sur Carbonized Records le nouvel album de STREET TOMBS (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Existence Is Corruption. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Pestilent Storm
02. Deceptor
03. Septic Values
04. Upset The Grave
05. Systematic Suffering
06. Mental Mutilation
07. Braindead
08. Parasitic Feast
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Oxcidium
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB