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(Lien direct) AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté "Heroes in Godly Blaze" de Adramelech issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :



01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)

02. No Canonization (Carbonized)

03. Heroes in Godly Blaze (Adramelech)

04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)

05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)

06.

07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)

08. Recantetion of the Forsaken (Abhoth)

09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)

10. The Exordium (Crematory)

11.



