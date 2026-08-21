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Les news du 21 Août 2026
News
Les news du 21 Août 2026 Tsirhic - Crowen - Filth - Slaughtercult - Plèvre - Wolves In The Throne Room - Fluisteraars - Enslaved - Chat Pile - God's Hate - Street Tombs
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|Le one-man band TSIRHIC (Black Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP To Satan I Reply... via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blessed Be [4:57]
2. H.I.P.C. [4:36]
3. God Dethroned [6:07]
4. The Prophecy of Gog [4:31]
5. Mockery of Solitude [4:26]
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|CROWEN (Melodic Folk/Death, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "I Live On Darkness And Sorrow" qui figurera sur son premier long-format dont la sortie est programmée courant 2027 sur Inverse Records.
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|FILTH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Sadistic Ways" issu de son nouveau disque Death Exhibition qui sort le 11 septembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Split Casket
3. Buried Alive
4. Born A Corpse
5. Mental Butchery
6. ...Inhumed...
7. Sadistic Ways
8. Death Exhibition
9. ...Exhumed...
10. Rotted Life
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|SLAUGHTERCULT (Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Perverse Bestial Lactation" tiré de son nouvel opus Devoured By Perversion prévu le 24 septembre via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Birthing Ceremony
02. Repulsed by Your Haggard Appearance
03. Perverse Bestial Lactation
04. Horrible Cunt
05. Menstrual Marinade
06. Steeped In Fungal Discharge
07. Pools of Bile
08. Intravenous Acuphagia
09. Strong Poison
10. Molotov Cock-Tease
11. Soft Foetal Malformation
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|PLÈVRE (Post-Black Metal, Paris) a dévoilé le single "À Corps Perdu" extrait de son premier album Cité Mouroir à venir le 18 septembre sur Frozen Records. Tracklist :
1 - Tu Dois Croire Au Printemps
2 - Decimees
3 - Asbestose
4 - Tord-Boyaux
5 - Table Rase
6 - A Corps Perdu
7 - 3955 Khz
8- Dissociation
9 - Sillons Sanglants
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|WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Black Metal, USA) sortira sonn nouvel album intitulé Estuary le 23 octobre sur Relapse Records. Enn voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Ghosts Among The Obelisks" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Estuary
02. Knights Of Tiamat
03. Foretold In Reflections
04. The Orca Cliffs
05. Ghosts Among The Obelisks
06. Wretched Spirits, Land Of Light
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|FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Jacht Der Mysteriën le 11 septembre prochain sur Eisenwald. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Condities Der Afstraffing" à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Grondeloos Donkere Bossen
02. Condities Der Afstraffing
03. Zwarte Zomermaan
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|Intitulé Mið, le nouvel album d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira le 30 octobre prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Solar Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Non-Being
02. I Am Ice (featuring Johan Sara Jr)
03. Solar Will
04. Mountain
05. Spirit Helper (featuring Kevin Kicking Woman)
06. Parting
07. Tales Of Trees
08. I Miðju
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|Ci-dessous, le dernier clip vidéo de CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA). Il s'agit du titre "Same Rules" tiré de l'album Who Loves The Sun à paraître le 4 septembre sur The Flenser Records.
01. Creature
02. Deep Blue
03. Same Rules
04. PEN I S MALL
05. Shrine
06. Intruder
07. Christabel ‘26
08. Influence
09. Family Funeral
10. October All the Time
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|GOD'S HATE (Hardcore / Metal) a sorti le 18 août dernier via Closed Casket Activities un nouvel EP intitulé Won't Be Disgraced. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Won't Be Disgraced
02. I Am The Cure
03. Warriors Will Reign
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|Aujourd'hui sort sur Carbonized Records le nouvel album de STREET TOMBS (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Existence Is Corruption. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Pestilent Storm
02. Deceptor
03. Septic Values
04. Upset The Grave
05. Systematic Suffering
06. Mental Mutilation
07. Braindead
08. Parasitic Feast
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