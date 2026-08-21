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(Lien direct) WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Black Metal, USA) sortira sonn nouvel album intitulé Estuary le 23 octobre sur Relapse Records. Enn voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Ghosts Among The Obelisks" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Estuary

02. Knights Of Tiamat

03. Foretold In Reflections

04. The Orca Cliffs

05. Ghosts Among The Obelisks

06. Wretched Spirits, Land Of Light



