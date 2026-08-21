WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Black Metal, USA) sortira sonn nouvel album intitulé Estuary le 23 octobre sur Relapse Records. Enn voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Ghosts Among The Obelisks" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Estuary
02. Knights Of Tiamat
03. Foretold In Reflections
04. The Orca Cliffs
05. Ghosts Among The Obelisks
06. Wretched Spirits, Land Of Light
FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Jacht Der Mysteriën le 11 septembre prochain sur Eisenwald. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Condities Der Afstraffing" à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
Intitulé Mið, le nouvel album d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira le 30 octobre prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Solar Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Non-Being
02. I Am Ice (featuring Johan Sara Jr)
03. Solar Will
04. Mountain
05. Spirit Helper (featuring Kevin Kicking Woman)
06. Parting
07. Tales Of Trees
08. I Miðju
Ci-dessous, le dernier clip vidéo de CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA). Il s'agit du titre "Same Rules" tiré de l'album Who Loves The Sun à paraître le 4 septembre sur The Flenser Records.
01. Creature
02. Deep Blue
03. Same Rules
04. PEN I S MALL
05. Shrine
06. Intruder
07. Christabel ‘26
08. Influence
09. Family Funeral
10. October All the Time
Par Oxcidium
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB