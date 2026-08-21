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Les news du 21 Août 2026

News
Les news du 21 Août 2026 Wolves In The Throne Room - Fluisteraars - Enslaved - Chat Pile - God's Hate - Street Tombs
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WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Black Metal, USA) sortira sonn nouvel album intitulé Estuary le 23 octobre sur Relapse Records. Enn voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Ghosts Among The Obelisks" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Estuary
02. Knights Of Tiamat
03. Foretold In Reflections
04. The Orca Cliffs
05. Ghosts Among The Obelisks
06. Wretched Spirits, Land Of Light

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FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Jacht Der Mysteriën le 11 septembre prochain sur Eisenwald. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Condities Der Afstraffing" à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Grondeloos Donkere Bossen
02. Condities Der Afstraffing
03. Zwarte Zomermaan

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Intitulé Mið, le nouvel album d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira le 30 octobre prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Solar Will" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Non-Being
02. I Am Ice (featuring Johan Sara Jr)
03. Solar Will
04. Mountain
05. Spirit Helper (featuring Kevin Kicking Woman)
06. Parting
07. Tales Of Trees
08. I Miðju

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(Lien direct)
Ci-dessous, le dernier clip vidéo de CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA). Il s'agit du titre "Same Rules" tiré de l'album Who Loves The Sun à paraître le 4 septembre sur The Flenser Records.

01. Creature
02. Deep Blue
03. Same Rules
04. PEN I S MALL
05. Shrine
06. Intruder
07. Christabel ‘26
08. Influence
09. Family Funeral
10. October All the Time

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GOD'S HATE (Hardcore / Metal) a sorti le 18 août dernier via Closed Casket Activities un nouvel EP intitulé Won't Be Disgraced. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Won't Be Disgraced
02. I Am The Cure
03. Warriors Will Reign

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(Lien direct)
Aujourd'hui sort sur Carbonized Records le nouvel album de STREET TOMBS (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Existence Is Corruption. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Pestilent Storm
02. Deceptor
03. Septic Values
04. Upset The Grave
05. Systematic Suffering
06. Mental Mutilation
07. Braindead
08. Parasitic Feast
Thrasho AxGxB
21 Août 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile
Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Enslaved
 Enslaved
Black Metal Progressif - 1991 - Norvège		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars
Black Metal - 2009 - Pays-Bas		   
God's Hate
 God's Hate
Hardcore / Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room
Black Metal - 2002 - Etats-Unis		   
Poison Vomit
Detachment of Soul (EP)
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Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
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Revelation
Never Comes Silence
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Athabas
Salem
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Musta Suru
Viimeinen viilto
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Torche
Torche
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La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
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Warthrash
No Light Shall Remain
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Enterré Vivant
Shiki (四季) (EP)
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Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
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Horrid Mass
Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
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Mendacium Tour
Evoken + TodoMal
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Mouflon
Eros & Thanatos
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Eternal Champion
Friend Of War (EP)
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Nordlys
Lichterglanz Finsternis
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Inferno
The Anthropic Sophisms (On ...
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Spectre
A Procession of the Dead
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Jesuit
Discography (Compil.)
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Angurvadal
Winds Of Jötunheimr
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Forsmán
Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi ...
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