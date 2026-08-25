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(Lien direct) TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Follow the Circling Vultures" issu de son nouvel opus Achtung! Destroy The Weak prévu le 28 août chez Conjuring Records. Tracklist :



1) Follow the Circling Vultures

2) Dissenter

3) Might is Right

4) Embrace the Flames

5) Gluttonous Feast of Perversion

6) Fight and Die for the Bloodline

7) You Will Bow to the King

8) Achtung! Destroy The Weak



