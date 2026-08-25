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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - Dreadspaw... (C)
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Deftones
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Korn
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Les news du 16 Août 2026
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Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit - Dimanche 21/06/2026
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
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Viande
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Les news du 25 Août 2026

News
Les news du 25 Août 2026 Rorcal - Beaten to Death - YHWH - Flame - Death Feast Open Air - Rebaelliun - Critical Defiance - Epitaphe - Ancient Malice - Trench Warfare - A Thousand Sufferings - Nuclearhammer - Nemesis - Azatoth - Bokkerijders - Wharflurch - Celestial Scourge
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RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Mahre le 25 septembre sur Humus Records.

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(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a posté le morceau "The Tolerator" tiré de son nouvel opus Vntrve prévu le 23 octobre chez Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :

01. Slosspit
02. Fear Of Being Included
03. Electrocuted By The Sky
04. Fangad i en Battle Vest
05. The Tolerator
06. Scroll On, Homeboy
07. Sunburnt Satanist
08. Fuck The Moon
09. (Du er verken Jesus aller Buddah) Du er Umgod
10. My Dying Little Pony
11. Memento Sugo
12. Satan Spawn, The K-Pop Demon
13. Vntrve

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YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thaïlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Gravebound" issu de son split avec Hessian, Rapture & Perversion, paru le mois dernier via Wormholedeath.

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FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Spellfire" extrait de son nouvel album Ignis Draconis Daemonicus à venir le 25 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Kaosphere
2. Spellfire
3. Black Flames Divination
4. Mystical Voice of My Demon Master
5. Rising Crimson Desert Storm
6. Sethanic Sorcery
7. Deification (The Serpent's Promise)
8. Pure Damnation's Ecstacy
9. The Void
10. Ignis Draconis Daemonicus

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Le prochain DEATH FEAST OPEN AIR aura lieu du 25 au 28 août 2027. Pour sa 20ème édition, il se déroulera donc sur 4 jours (au lieu de 3), et nous sommes dans l'attente d'autres annonces liées à cet anniversaire.

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REBAELLIUN (Brutal Death Metal, Brésil) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer un Ep de 4 titres qui devrait sortir d'ici la fin de l'année. Affaire à suivre !

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CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a posté le titre "The Feeling Destroyer" figurant sur son nouvel album Rivers of Blood à paraître le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Red Omen
2. Innate To Kill
3. The Feeling Destroyer
4. Rivers Of Blood
5. Valparaíso
6. Dead Tongues
7. Ceremony Of The Final Call
8. Glorify War

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EPITAPHE (Doom/Death, France) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Transient" tiré de son nouveau disque III qui sort le 11 septembre sur Aesthetic Death (CD & LP) et Gurgling Gore (K7). Tracklist :

01. Half-Light
02. Windswept
03. Spring Frost
04. Transient
05. Liminal

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ANCIENT MALICE (Death/Grind, Irlande) sortira son nouvel EP Worm Tongue le 4 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

01 Oracle of Lies
02 Eko Eko Azarak
03 Saprophiliax
04 Worm Tongue
05 Billions Must Grind

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TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Follow the Circling Vultures" issu de son nouvel opus Achtung! Destroy The Weak prévu le 28 août chez Conjuring Records. Tracklist :

1) Follow the Circling Vultures
2) Dissenter
3) Might is Right
4) Embrace the Flames
5) Gluttonous Feast of Perversion
6) Fight and Die for the Bloodline
7) You Will Bow to the King
8) Achtung! Destroy The Weak

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A THOUSAND SUFFERINGS (Black/Doom, Belgique) sortira un EP de reprises intitulé Valley Of A Sun le 4 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

01 De Zotte Morgen (Zjef Vanuytsel)
02 Halo Of Flies (Alice Cooper)
03 Jailbreak (Thin Lizzy)
03 Stories (Therapy?)

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NUCLEARHAMMER (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP XAOS 333 le 25 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sabbatic Wine & the Devil's Graal [3:23]
2. Mother of Poisons [9:54]
3. Vocus Magicae [4:09]

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NEMESIS (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Eye for an Eye cet automne en autoproduction.

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AZATOTH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Carnal Lust of Blasphemy sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1) Flooding Human Remains
2) Veins Of Rotten Blood
3) Abomination Of The Underworld
4) Abhorrent Reincarnation
5) Sulfuric Paths To Agony
6) Interlude (Awaiting The Oncoming
7) Blasphemous Flesh
8) Extinguished Souls Of Putridity
9) Putrid Altar Of Eternal Decay

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BOKKERIJDERS (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format Crush Kill Destroy le 23 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Ashen Scream
2. Crush Kill Destroy
3. Calcination Pyre
4. Primordial Phosphorous Eclipse
5. Locked in Gilded Chains are the Guillotine's Blade
6. Bokkerijders
7. Miracle Osmosis
8. Fire Chaser

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WHARFLURCH (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Headless God" extrait de son nouvel opus Mycodeath and Rebirth in the Outer Clusters à venir le 25 septembre via Personal Records (CD & LP), Gurgling Gore (LP & K7), et Dawnbreed Record (CD & LP). Tracklist :

1. Death Toll Horror
2. Forgotten Temple
3. Non Zero Expanse
4. Headless God
5. Dimensional Parasite
6. The Leaving Orbs
7. Revelations Ov The Spore Lords
8. Mycodeath And Rebirth Awakening The Emissary

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CELESTIAL SCOURGE (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Exomia avant la fin de l'année sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Welcoming the Wretched
2. Foreseen Systematic Malfunctions
3. The Merciless Conflagration
4. Enshrined in Putrefying Flesh
5. Nebulous Malediction
6. Spherical Aberrations (feat. Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg)
7. Colossal Maleficent Solar Winds
8. Exomia I
9. Exomia II (The Evacuation)

Plus d'infos prochainement.
Thrasho Keyser + Lestat + Jean-Clint
25 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nargaroth
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Critical Defiance
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Thrash Metal - 2010 - Chili		   
Epitaphe
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Death / Doom - 2009 - France		   
Rebaelliun
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Rorcal
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Black Metal / Drone / Doom Metal - 2005 - Suisse		   
Wharflurch
 Wharflurch
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
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