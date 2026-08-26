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(Lien direct) ABSOLUTE POWER (Heavy Metal avec notammment Shane Embury et John Cooke de Napalm Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Needs Must When the Devil Drives le 30 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. Needs Must When the Devil Drives (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

2. Saviour

3. Kernscmelze

4. Stand Up and Be Counted

5. Within

6. Mountain of Hope

7. Insanity

8. Hammer of Justice

9. Praise the Fire

10. Sheer Heart Attack

11. Orphans of the Storm