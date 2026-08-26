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Les news du 26 Août 2026

News
Les news du 26 Août 2026 Urna - Iskald - Space Chaser
»
(Lien direct)
URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque The Great Jihad le 16 octobre sur ATMF. Tracklist :

Creator
01. First of Three
02. Second of Three
03. Third of Three

Created
04. The Great Jihad
05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth
06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour

»
(Lien direct)
ISKALD (Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un autre teaser pour son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind à paraître le 25 septembre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "8 Minutes" à travers une "lyric video". Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel album du groupe, Razorblade Bay, qui sort le 11 septembre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. Razorblade Bay
02. Mind Melting Machine
03. We Are the Night
04. No Gods, No Dawn
05. 8 Minutes
06. We Bow To None
07. Blade Serpents
08. Even The Score
09. The Coffin
10. Razorblade Bay (Reprise)

Thrasho Keyser
26 Août 2026

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