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(Lien direct) ISKALD (Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un autre teaser pour son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind à paraître le 25 septembre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :



1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I

2. The Other Realm

3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II

4. Manifestation of Madness

5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III

6. A Burden of Hope

7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation

8. The Sacrifice



