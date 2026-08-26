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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Apocalyptic Steel (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Orph
 Orph - Dead (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - Dreadspaw... (C)
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Deftones
 Deftones - Around The Fur (C)
Par Y.S		   
Korn
 Korn - Korn (C)
Par Y.S		   
Gangrenated
 Gangrenated - Demise Profan... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ragana
 Ragana - Desolation's Flower (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 16 Août 2026
 Les news du 16 Août 2026 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - Shiki (四季)... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Terrorizer
 Terrorizer - World Downfall (C)
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Forced Entry
 Forced Entry - Uncertain Fu... (C)
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Vomepotro
 Vomepotro - Fall Into Decay (C)
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Emptiness
 Emptiness - Nowhere Speaks (C)
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Thy Serpent
 Thy Serpent - Death (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Incubus
 Incubus - Incubus (Démo) (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Quicksand
 Quicksand - Bring On The Ps... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit - Dimanche 21/06/2026
 Hellfest 2026 - Tales From ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Excrementory Grindfuckers
 Excrementory Grindfuckers -... (C)
Par isotaupe		   

Les news du 26 Août 2026

News
Les news du 26 Août 2026 Wormphlegm - Queens Of The Stone Age - Ninth Realm - Soothsayer - Starved of Light - Absolute Power - Lord Gryphus - Watcher - Mucosal - Urna - Iskald - Space Chaser
»
(Lien direct)
WORMPHLEGM (Funeral Doom, Finlande) vient de rééditer son unique longue-durée Tomb of the Ancient King (2006) sur Extremely Rotten Productions en CD et double LP. Tracklist :

1. Epejumalat monet tesse muinen palveltin caucan ja lesse (30:15)
2. Tomb of the Ancient King (13:18)
3. Return of the Ice Age and the Tortyrant (17:32)


»
(Lien direct)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE (Stoner, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Perfecth prévu pour le 30 octobre via Matador Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. It's Only Love
2. Insignificant Other
3. Where The Goth Girls At?
4. Mono
5. From The Cliff
6. Sunday
7. Easy Street
8. Phantom Limb
9. Run Away From The Mob

»
(Lien direct)
NINTH REALM (Death/Thrash/Crossover/Black/Heavy, USA) offre son nouvel album Damnation's Veil en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Valigeth
2. Damnation’s Veil
3. Cohorts of the Abyss
4. Imbued in Hellfire
5. Rituals in Thar’amath
6. Orphaned Throne
7. Wyrd of Strideborne
8. Beyond the Void
9. Vengeance Unto Rot
10. All Hail Treachery
11. Twilight’s Blade

»
(Lien direct)
SOOTHSAYER (Thrash Metal, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Chapter IV chez CDN Records. Tracklist :

01. Dr_DC
02. CatFish
03. Wasted Life
04. Shallow Breathing
05. Procrastination
06. Pandemic Pangolin
07. Work 'n' Roll
08. Giii
09. Kick Throat
10. Turn Me On

»
(Lien direct)
STARVED OF LIGHT (Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Wander the Holler" issu de son nouvel EP Exotic Breeds of Failure prévu le 18 septembre via Dark Sails Entertainment.


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(Lien direct)
ABSOLUTE POWER (Heavy Metal avec notammment Shane Embury et John Cooke de Napalm Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Needs Must When the Devil Drives le 30 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Needs Must When the Devil Drives (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)
2. Saviour
3. Kernscmelze
4. Stand Up and Be Counted
5. Within
6. Mountain of Hope
7. Insanity
8. Hammer of Justice
9. Praise the Fire
10. Sheer Heart Attack
11. Orphans of the Storm

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(Lien direct)
LORD GRYPHUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Summoning the King of Death au format CD le 25 septembre chez Nespithe Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Grand Spectacle
3. Banished Leper
4. Bloodpath Dominion
5. Sharpening The Guillotine
6. Unholy Mace
7. Summoning the King Of Death
08. Troops Of Doom [Sepultura cover]

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(Lien direct)
WATCHER (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Sorceress" extrait de son nouvel album Mistress of Our Time à venir le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sorceress
2. Utvalda Svärdets Natt
3. Out Of Your Sight
4. Down From Skies Divine
5. Chalice Of Light
6. 2084
7. Cult Of Andromeda
8. Glömskans Sjö
9. Chosen By Fate
10. The Raven

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(Lien direct)
MUCOSAL (Death Metal avec entre autres des membres de Violently Vomit et Rottenness, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 25 septembre de son premier EP Amalgamated States. Tracklist :

1. Denied, Defiled, Disposed
2. Egregore
3. Programmer Crashed Race
4. The Old Hate
5. Amalgamated States

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(Lien direct)
URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque The Great Jihad le 16 octobre sur ATMF. Tracklist :

Creator
01. First of Three
02. Second of Three
03. Third of Three

Created
04. The Great Jihad
05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth
06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour

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(Lien direct)
ISKALD (Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un autre teaser pour son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind à paraître le 25 septembre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "8 Minutes" à travers une "lyric video". Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel album du groupe, Razorblade Bay, qui sort le 11 septembre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. Razorblade Bay
02. Mind Melting Machine
03. We Are the Night
04. No Gods, No Dawn
05. 8 Minutes
06. We Bow To None
07. Blade Serpents
08. Even The Score
09. The Coffin
10. Razorblade Bay (Reprise)

Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
26 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Burial Ruthless
 Burial Ruthless
Held by Evil
2026 - Great Dane Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Iskald
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Black Metal mélodique - 2005 - Norvège		   
Ninth Realm
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2018 - Etats-Unis		   
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Rock - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Space Chaser
 Space Chaser
2011 - Allemagne		   
Burial Ruthless
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Orph
Dead (EP)
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Dreadspawn Dominion
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Chapter 1: This Endless Sol...
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Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Bring On The Psychics
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Jetz is auch egal
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Demise Profanation (EP)
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Mendacium Tour
Evoken + TodoMal
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