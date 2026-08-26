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Les news du 26 Août 2026
News
Les news du 26 Août 2026 Wormphlegm - Queens Of The Stone Age - Ninth Realm - Soothsayer - Starved of Light - Absolute Power - Lord Gryphus - Watcher - Mucosal - Urna - Iskald - Space Chaser
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|WORMPHLEGM (Funeral Doom, Finlande) vient de rééditer son unique longue-durée Tomb of the Ancient King (2006) sur Extremely Rotten Productions en CD et double LP. Tracklist :
1. Epejumalat monet tesse muinen palveltin caucan ja lesse (30:15)
2. Tomb of the Ancient King (13:18)
3. Return of the Ice Age and the Tortyrant (17:32)
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|QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE (Stoner, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Perfecth prévu pour le 30 octobre via Matador Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. It's Only Love
2. Insignificant Other
3. Where The Goth Girls At?
4. Mono
5. From The Cliff
6. Sunday
7. Easy Street
8. Phantom Limb
9. Run Away From The Mob
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|NINTH REALM (Death/Thrash/Crossover/Black/Heavy, USA) offre son nouvel album Damnation's Veil en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Valigeth
2. Damnation’s Veil
3. Cohorts of the Abyss
4. Imbued in Hellfire
5. Rituals in Thar’amath
6. Orphaned Throne
7. Wyrd of Strideborne
8. Beyond the Void
9. Vengeance Unto Rot
10. All Hail Treachery
11. Twilight’s Blade
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|SOOTHSAYER (Thrash Metal, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Chapter IV chez CDN Records. Tracklist :
01. Dr_DC
02. CatFish
03. Wasted Life
04. Shallow Breathing
05. Procrastination
06. Pandemic Pangolin
07. Work 'n' Roll
08. Giii
09. Kick Throat
10. Turn Me On
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|STARVED OF LIGHT (Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Wander the Holler" issu de son nouvel EP Exotic Breeds of Failure prévu le 18 septembre via Dark Sails Entertainment.
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|ABSOLUTE POWER (Heavy Metal avec notammment Shane Embury et John Cooke de Napalm Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Needs Must When the Devil Drives le 30 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Needs Must When the Devil Drives (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)
2. Saviour
3. Kernscmelze
4. Stand Up and Be Counted
5. Within
6. Mountain of Hope
7. Insanity
8. Hammer of Justice
9. Praise the Fire
10. Sheer Heart Attack
11. Orphans of the Storm
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|LORD GRYPHUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Summoning the King of Death au format CD le 25 septembre chez Nespithe Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Grand Spectacle
3. Banished Leper
4. Bloodpath Dominion
5. Sharpening The Guillotine
6. Unholy Mace
7. Summoning the King Of Death
08. Troops Of Doom [Sepultura cover]
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|WATCHER (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Sorceress" extrait de son nouvel album Mistress of Our Time à venir le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sorceress
2. Utvalda Svärdets Natt
3. Out Of Your Sight
4. Down From Skies Divine
5. Chalice Of Light
6. 2084
7. Cult Of Andromeda
8. Glömskans Sjö
9. Chosen By Fate
10. The Raven
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|MUCOSAL (Death Metal avec entre autres des membres de Violently Vomit et Rottenness, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 25 septembre de son premier EP Amalgamated States. Tracklist :
1. Denied, Defiled, Disposed
2. Egregore
3. Programmer Crashed Race
4. The Old Hate
5. Amalgamated States
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|URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque The Great Jihad le 16 octobre sur ATMF. Tracklist :
Creator
01. First of Three
02. Second of Three
03. Third of Three
Created
04. The Great Jihad
05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth
06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour
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|ISKALD (Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un autre teaser pour son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind à paraître le 25 septembre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
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|SPACE CHASER (Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "8 Minutes" à travers une "lyric video". Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel album du groupe, Razorblade Bay, qui sort le 11 septembre via Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. Razorblade Bay
02. Mind Melting Machine
03. We Are the Night
04. No Gods, No Dawn
05. 8 Minutes
06. We Bow To None
07. Blade Serpents
08. Even The Score
09. The Coffin
10. Razorblade Bay (Reprise)
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