LUDGAR (Black/Thrash, Autriche) a mis en ligne le morceau "Serpents Poison" extrait de son premier full-length Violent Visions à venir le 25 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Incantatio
2. Enchanted by Decay
3. Violent Visions (In the Claws of Ergot)
4. Skull Splitting Sodomy
5. Fire and Wrath
6 Serpents Poison
7. Molochian Rites
8. Forces of Abhorration
9. Black Torture
10. Abyssopelagic Descent
WHIPLASH (Thrash Metal, USA) rejoint Time To Kill Records pour la sortie le 27 novembre de son nouvel album ROAR. Tracklist :
1. Thrashquake
2. Bullet Train
3. Can’t Take Back a Bullet
4. Sword Meet Skull
5. Who Stole My Whiskey
6. When the Deadman Calls
7. Red Tape Riot
8. Mother’s Kill Club
9. Sonic Asylum
10. Graveyard of Good and Evil
HATEBREED (Hardcore/Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Fatal Paradox à venir le 6 novembre sur BLKIIBLK. Tracklist :
"Kill Count Increase"
"The Carrion Choir"
"Decisions Become Destinies"
"Total Invincible"
"Fatal Paradox"
"Still A Threat"
"Sacrifice Season" (Feat. John Tardy)
"Truth Is A Lion"
"Make The Demons Obey"
"None Left To Save"
"Poison Planet"
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Y.S
Par Y.S
Par Oxcidium
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe