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(Lien direct) GAME OVER (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Fight For Your Mind" extrait de son nouvel opus When Darkness Falls prévu le 18 septembre chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :



1 Hollow And Cold

2 Two Souls One Flesh

3 Break Away

4 Fight For Your Mind

5 Scream It Out

6 What Fate Brings

7 Curse Of Strahd

8 Beneath The Ground

9 Self Denied

10 Command To Die



Durée totale : 31:50



<a href="https://gameoverofficial.bandcamp.com/album/when-darkness-falls">When Darkness Falls de Game Over</a>