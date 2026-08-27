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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 27 Août 2026

News
Les news du 27 Août 2026 Sacreligious - Atomic Aggressor - Dogtak - Sectarium - Whiplash - Game Over - Hatebreed
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(Lien direct)
SACRELIGIOUS (Death Metal, Suède) a posté à cette adresse le morceau "Vile" tiré de son premier long-format Brutality Incarnated qui sort le 25 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Thy End
2. Vile
3. Brutality Incarnated
4. Occasion for War
5. Hellscape
6. Trench Raid
7. Consume the Flesh
8. Hollow Centre

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(Lien direct)
ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel opus The Occult Forces en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Souls Degradation
2. Forms From The Occult
3. The Chalice Of Despair
4. Evil From Beneath
5. Dwellers Of The Unknown
6. Divided To Conceived
7. As I Descend
8. Tormenting Voices

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DOGTAK (Groove/Thrash, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Shattered Reflection en indépendant. Tracklist :

01 The Beginning
02 Shattered Reflection
03 Wrath Within Me
04 Thrown Into The Abyss
05 Isolation
06 See Us Again

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SECTARIUM (Death Metal, Cuba/Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Mud Teeth le 9 octobre en digital. La formation recherche un label pour une sortie physique. Tracklist :

01 Killing Thorry
02 Phlegm Icicles
03 Mud Teeth
04 Doors of Dite
05 Frozen Titans Circle
06 Ignavos
07 Cold Bloody Whispers
08 The One Who Crawls
09 Bodyless Queen

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WHIPLASH (Thrash Metal, USA) rejoint Time To Kill Records pour la sortie le 27 novembre de son nouvel album ROAR. Tracklist :

1. Thrashquake
2. Bullet Train
3. Can’t Take Back a Bullet
4. Sword Meet Skull
5. Who Stole My Whiskey
6. When the Deadman Calls
7. Red Tape Riot
8. Mother’s Kill Club
9. Sonic Asylum
10. Graveyard of Good and Evil

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GAME OVER (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Fight For Your Mind" extrait de son nouvel opus When Darkness Falls prévu le 18 septembre chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

1 Hollow And Cold
2 Two Souls One Flesh
3 Break Away
4 Fight For Your Mind
5 Scream It Out
6 What Fate Brings
7 Curse Of Strahd
8 Beneath The Ground
9 Self Denied
10 Command To Die

Durée totale : 31:50

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HATEBREED (Hardcore/Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Fatal Paradox à venir le 6 novembre sur BLKIIBLK. Tracklist :

"Kill Count Increase"
"The Carrion Choir"
"Decisions Become Destinies"
"Total Invincible"
"Fatal Paradox"
"Still A Threat"
"Sacrifice Season" (Feat. John Tardy)
"Truth Is A Lion"
"Make The Demons Obey"
"None Left To Save"
"Poison Planet"
Thrasho Keyser
27 Août 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Atomic Aggressor
 Atomic Aggressor
Death Metal - 1985 - Chili		   
Hatebreed
 Hatebreed
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Whiplash
 Whiplash
Speed/Thrash - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Burial Ruthless
Held by Evil
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Orph
Dead (EP)
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Nargaroth
Apocalyptic Steel
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Temple Of Dread
Dreadspawn Dominion
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Mork
Monolitt
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Holissstik
Chapter 1: This Endless Sol...
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Utilize the Remains
Meaningless Existence
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Maidenhead
Maximum Clonage
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Poison Vomit
Detachment of Soul (EP)
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Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
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Revelation
Never Comes Silence
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Athabas
Salem
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Musta Suru
Viimeinen viilto
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Torche
Torche
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La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
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Warthrash
No Light Shall Remain
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Enterré Vivant
Shiki (四季) (EP)
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Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
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Horrid Mass
Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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Excrementory Grindfuckers
Jetz is auch egal
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Gangrenated
Demise Profanation (EP)
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Mendacium Tour
Evoken + TodoMal
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