AZARATH (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Scorn Eternal le 20 novembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Anti-Human Lord
2. Black Rite Ascendant
3. Profane Chaos
4. Pyre Dominion
5. Reborn from Cruelty
6. Sacrament of Ruin
7. Revelation of Deathly Glow
8. Requiem of the Dead Sun
9. Throne of Desolation
10. Herald of the Unseen
SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Speed/Punk, Québec) a partagé le morceau "Mastery of Sin" tiré de son nouveau disque Flawless Intrigue From Hell qui sort le 25 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) a publié à cette adresse le titre "Again" figurant sur son nouvel album Sisyphean Life 0 paraître le 18 septembre sur 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
01. Strain
02. Cruel Rock
03. Overpowering Weight
04. Dust
05. Slope
06. Strain Once More
07. Roll Back Down
08. Head
09. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving
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