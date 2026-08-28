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(Lien direct) AZARATH (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Scorn Eternal le 20 novembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Anti-Human Lord

2. Black Rite Ascendant

3. Profane Chaos

4. Pyre Dominion

5. Reborn from Cruelty

6. Sacrament of Ruin

7. Revelation of Deathly Glow

8. Requiem of the Dead Sun

9. Throne of Desolation

10. Herald of the Unseen