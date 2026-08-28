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Les news du 28 Août 2026

News
Les news du 28 Août 2026 Azarath - Skumstrike - Oskaal - I Helvete - Suffering Quota - Ulthima - Power From Hell
»
(Lien direct)
AZARATH (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Scorn Eternal le 20 novembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Anti-Human Lord
2. Black Rite Ascendant
3. Profane Chaos
4. Pyre Dominion
5. Reborn from Cruelty
6. Sacrament of Ruin
7. Revelation of Deathly Glow
8. Requiem of the Dead Sun
9. Throne of Desolation
10. Herald of the Unseen

»
(Lien direct)
SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Speed/Punk, Québec) a partagé le morceau "Mastery of Sin" tiré de son nouveau disque Flawless Intrigue From Hell qui sort le 25 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]

»
(Lien direct)
OSKAAL (Death Metal, Norvège) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 25 septembre de son premier long-format (A)live. Tracklist :

1. Refused
2. Slaughter the Divine
3. Hymn
4. Death
5. Sin
6. Annihilation
7. Necrosis

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(Lien direct)
I HELVETE (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Nälkätalvi" issu de son nouvel opus Halla prévu le 6 novembre en autoproduction.

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(Lien direct)
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) a publié à cette adresse le titre "Again" figurant sur son nouvel album Sisyphean Life 0 paraître le 18 septembre sur 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

01. Strain
02. Cruel Rock
03. Overpowering Weight
04. Dust
05. Slope
06. Strain Once More
07. Roll Back Down
08. Head
09. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving

»
(Lien direct)
ULTHIMA (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande/Mexique) a mis en ligne le morceau "Echoes of Silence" extrait de son nouvel album Midnight's Call à venir à l'automne.

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(Lien direct)
POWER FROM HELL (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel opus Primordial Disobedience dans le courant de l'année via Hells Headbangers.
Thrasho Keyser
28 Août 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Azarath
 Azarath
Blackened Death Metal - 1998 - Pologne		   
Power From Hell
 Power From Hell
Black Metal - 2001 - Brésil		   
Sectarian Defacement
Hostile Consuming Rapture
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Fallath
Nälkäiset aaveet
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Master's Ashes
How The Mighty Have Fallen
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Burial Ruthless
Held by Evil
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Orph
Dead (EP)
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Nargaroth
Apocalyptic Steel
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Dreadspawn Dominion
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Monolitt
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Chapter 1: This Endless Sol...
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Utilize the Remains
Meaningless Existence
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Maidenhead
Maximum Clonage
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Poison Vomit
Detachment of Soul (EP)
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Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
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Revelation
Never Comes Silence
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Salem
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Viimeinen viilto
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Torche
Torche
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La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
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Warthrash
No Light Shall Remain
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Enterré Vivant
Shiki (四季) (EP)
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…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
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Nauseating Ecstatic Degener...
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Quicksand
Bring On The Psychics
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