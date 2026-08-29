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(Lien direct) ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Destined to Die" extrait de son nouvel album The Reign à venir le 23 octobre chez Fireflash Records. Tracklist :



1. The Meaning of Pain

2. Out of Reach

3. Asphyxiation

4. Destined to Die

5. At Any Cost

6. The Path I Chose

7. The Prophecy

8. Killing Tendency

9. Await the Final Call

10. Trapped in Purgatory



