chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
390 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sectarian Defacement
 Sectarian Defacement - Host... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Apocalyptic Steel (C)
Par Delak6788		   
Burial Ruthless
 Burial Ruthless - Held by Evil (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orph
 Orph - Dead (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - Dreadspaw... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Around The Fur (C)
Par Y.S		   
Korn
 Korn - Korn (C)
Par Y.S		   
Gangrenated
 Gangrenated - Demise Profan... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ragana
 Ragana - Desolation's Flower (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 16 Août 2026
 Les news du 16 Août 2026 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - Shiki (四季)... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Terrorizer
 Terrorizer - World Downfall (C)
Par Cujo		   
Forced Entry
 Forced Entry - Uncertain Fu... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Vomepotro
 Vomepotro - Fall Into Decay (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Nowhere Speaks (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Thy Serpent
 Thy Serpent - Death (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Incubus
 Incubus - Incubus (Démo) (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Quicksand
 Quicksand - Bring On The Ps... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Hellfest 2026 - Tales From The Pit - Dimanche 21/06/2026
 Hellfest 2026 - Tales From ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Excrementory Grindfuckers
 Excrementory Grindfuckers -... (C)
Par isotaupe		   

Les news du 29 Août 2026

News
Les news du 29 Août 2026 Avulsed - Unholy Redeemer - Sev Lezu - Noothgrush - Grin - Abyssus - YHWH - Lugubrious Garment
»
(Lien direct)
AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté "Heavenly Grace" de Amputation (ex-Immortal) issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :

01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03. Heroes in Godly Blaze (Adramelech)
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06. Heavenly Grace (Amputation)
07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)
08. Recantetion of the Forsaken (Abhoth)
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
11.


»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY REDEEMER (Death Metal, Australie/Danemark/Finlande) a sorti son nouvel EP Journey Beyond Death sur Extremely Rotten Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Journey Beyond Death
2. Carrion of the Gods
3. Blazing Grave Cathedrals
4. The Blades of Inversion
5. Ever Drifting... They Wait

»
(Lien direct)
SEV LEZU (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier album Blood Conscript chez Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1. ...Into Darkness
2. The Stillborn
3. Corpse Step
4. Blood Conscript
5. Revenge
6. The Ritual of Bone and Blade
7. Man's Evil Gift

»
(Lien direct)
NOOTHGRUSH (Sludge/Doom, USA) sortira une compilation baptisée Man is His Own Tormentor le 30 octobre via Nespithe Records qui regroupe tous ces enregistrements de 1996 pour leurs trente ans. Tracklist :

1. Stasis
2. Dianoga
3. Gage
4. DPS
5. Useless
6. Imperial March Alderaan
7. Sith
8. Gage
9. Dianoga
10. DPS
11. Evazan
12. Erode The Person
13. Jundland Wastes
14. Procreation of the Wicked [Celtic Frost cover]
15. Friends of Mine (bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
GRIN (Sludge/Stoner, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Liquefaction" sur The Lasting Dose Records. Son nouvel opus Fuller sortira le 29 janvier 2027.

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Destined to Die" extrait de son nouvel album The Reign à venir le 23 octobre chez Fireflash Records. Tracklist :

1. The Meaning of Pain
2. Out of Reach
3. Asphyxiation
4. Destined to Die
5. At Any Cost
6. The Path I Chose
7. The Prophecy
8. Killing Tendency
9. Await the Final Call
10. Trapped in Purgatory

»
(Lien direct)
YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thaïlande) sortira son nouvel EP Baghavat le 30 octobre via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LUGUBRIOUS GARMENT (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format In The Wide Vale Of Uncreated Night le 16 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin. Tracklist :

1. …And Therein Plant, Unto Their Souls Asunder
2. Eulogy Of Deliberate Malevolence
3. Profaned Fountain Of Leaden Waters
4. Innocence As A Burden, Guilt As A Weapon
5. Transient Wounds, Spiritual Wilt
6. Eternal Scars And Imperative Backfires
7. Eden Fades Like Blurred Nightmares
Thrasho Keyser
29 Août 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
D.R.I.
 D.R.I.
4 of a Kind
1988 - Metal Blade Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abyssus
 Abyssus
Death Metal - 2011 - Grèce		   
Avulsed
 Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Noothgrush
 Noothgrush
Psychedelic Doom Metal - 1994 † 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
D.R.I.
4 of a Kind
Lire la chronique
Mortem
Mørketid
Lire la chronique
Sectarian Defacement
Hostile Consuming Rapture
Lire la chronique
Fallath
Nälkäiset aaveet
Lire la chronique
Master's Ashes
How The Mighty Have Fallen
Lire la chronique
Burial Ruthless
Held by Evil
Lire la chronique
Orph
Dead (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nargaroth
Apocalyptic Steel
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Dreadspawn Dominion
Lire la chronique
Mork
Monolitt
Lire la chronique
Holissstik
Chapter 1: This Endless Sol...
Lire la chronique
Utilize the Remains
Meaningless Existence
Lire la chronique
Maidenhead
Maximum Clonage
Lire la chronique
Poison Vomit
Detachment of Soul (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
Lire la chronique
Revelation
Never Comes Silence
Lire la chronique
Athabas
Salem
Lire la chronique
Musta Suru
Viimeinen viilto
Lire la chronique
Torche
Torche
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Warthrash
No Light Shall Remain
Lire la chronique
Enterré Vivant
Shiki (四季) (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
Lire la chronique
Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
Lire la chronique
Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
Lire la chronique
Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
Lire la chronique
Ragana
Desolation's Flower
Lire la chronique
Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Forced Entry
Uncertain Future
Lire la chronique