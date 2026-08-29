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Les news du 29 Août 2026
News
Les news du 29 Août 2026 Avulsed - Unholy Redeemer - Sev Lezu - Noothgrush - Grin - Abyssus - YHWH - Lugubrious Garment
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|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté "Heavenly Grace" de Amputation (ex-Immortal) issu de sa compilation de reprises Nordic Embryogenesis qui sort le 9 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Le groupe en dévoile une nouvelle chaque vendredi jusqu'à sa sortie. Tracklist :
01. Expunging Mortalities (Funebre)
02. No Canonization (Carbonized)
03. Heroes in Godly Blaze (Adramelech)
04. Abduction of Limbs (Old Funeral)
05. Spawn of Flesh (Macabre End)
06. Heavenly Grace (Amputation)
07. Why Do I Watch the Dawn? (Cartilage)
08. Recantetion of the Forsaken (Abhoth)
09. Female Sabbath (Phlegethon)
10. The Exordium (Crematory)
11.
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|UNHOLY REDEEMER (Death Metal, Australie/Danemark/Finlande) a sorti son nouvel EP Journey Beyond Death sur Extremely Rotten Productions et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Journey Beyond Death
2. Carrion of the Gods
3. Blazing Grave Cathedrals
4. The Blades of Inversion
5. Ever Drifting... They Wait
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|SEV LEZU (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier album Blood Conscript chez Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1. ...Into Darkness
2. The Stillborn
3. Corpse Step
4. Blood Conscript
5. Revenge
6. The Ritual of Bone and Blade
7. Man's Evil Gift
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|NOOTHGRUSH (Sludge/Doom, USA) sortira une compilation baptisée Man is His Own Tormentor le 30 octobre via Nespithe Records qui regroupe tous ces enregistrements de 1996 pour leurs trente ans. Tracklist :
1. Stasis
2. Dianoga
3. Gage
4. DPS
5. Useless
6. Imperial March Alderaan
7. Sith
8. Gage
9. Dianoga
10. DPS
11. Evazan
12. Erode The Person
13. Jundland Wastes
14. Procreation of the Wicked [Celtic Frost cover]
15. Friends of Mine (bonus)
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|GRIN (Sludge/Stoner, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Liquefaction" sur The Lasting Dose Records. Son nouvel opus Fuller sortira le 29 janvier 2027.
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|ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Destined to Die" extrait de son nouvel album The Reign à venir le 23 octobre chez Fireflash Records. Tracklist :
1. The Meaning of Pain
2. Out of Reach
3. Asphyxiation
4. Destined to Die
5. At Any Cost
6. The Path I Chose
7. The Prophecy
8. Killing Tendency
9. Await the Final Call
10. Trapped in Purgatory
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|YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thaïlande) sortira son nouvel EP Baghavat le 30 octobre via Wormholedeath.
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|Le one-man band LUGUBRIOUS GARMENT (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format In The Wide Vale Of Uncreated Night le 16 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin. Tracklist :
1. …And Therein Plant, Unto Their Souls Asunder
2. Eulogy Of Deliberate Malevolence
3. Profaned Fountain Of Leaden Waters
4. Innocence As A Burden, Guilt As A Weapon
5. Transient Wounds, Spiritual Wilt
6. Eternal Scars And Imperative Backfires
7. Eden Fades Like Blurred Nightmares
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Abyssus
Death Metal - 2011 - Grèce
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|Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne
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|Noothgrush
Psychedelic Doom Metal - 1994 † 2018 - Etats-Unis
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Par gulo gulo
Par Delak6788
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Y.S
Par Y.S
Par Oxcidium
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe