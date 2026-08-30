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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 30 Août 2026

News
Les news du 30 Août 2026 Trench Warfare
»
(Lien direct)
TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel album Achtung! Destroy The Weak en écoute intégrale sur Dark United Media. Sortie physique le 4 septembre via Conjuring Records. Tracklist :

1) Follow the Circling Vultures
2) Dissenter
3) Might is Right
4) Embrace the Flames
5) Gluttonous Feast of Perversion
6) Fight and Die for the Bloodline
7) You Will Bow to the King
8) Achtung! Destroy The Weak
Thrasho Keyser
30 Août 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mucky Pup
 Mucky Pup
Lemonade
1993 - Century Media Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Mucky Pup
Lemonade
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D.R.I.
4 of a Kind
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Mortem
Mørketid
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Sectarian Defacement
Hostile Consuming Rapture
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Fallath
Nälkäiset aaveet
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Master's Ashes
How The Mighty Have Fallen
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Burial Ruthless
Held by Evil
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Orph
Dead (EP)
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Nargaroth
Apocalyptic Steel
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Temple Of Dread
Dreadspawn Dominion
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Mork
Monolitt
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Holissstik
Chapter 1: This Endless Sol...
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Utilize the Remains
Meaningless Existence
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Maidenhead
Maximum Clonage
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Poison Vomit
Detachment of Soul (EP)
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Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
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Revelation
Never Comes Silence
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Athabas
Salem
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Musta Suru
Viimeinen viilto
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Torche
Torche
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La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
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Warthrash
No Light Shall Remain
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Enterré Vivant
Shiki (四季) (EP)
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Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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Vomepotro
Fall Into Decay
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Emptiness
Nowhere Speaks
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Ragana
Desolation's Flower
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Haprefleur
Forêt Pluviale (Compil.)
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