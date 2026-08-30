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(Lien direct) TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel album Achtung! Destroy The Weak en écoute intégrale sur Dark United Media. Sortie physique le 4 septembre via Conjuring Records. Tracklist :



1) Follow the Circling Vultures

2) Dissenter

3) Might is Right

4) Embrace the Flames

5) Gluttonous Feast of Perversion

6) Fight and Die for the Bloodline

7) You Will Bow to the King

8) Achtung! Destroy The Weak



<a href="https://darkunitedmedia.bandcamp.com/album/achtung-destroy-the-weak-2">Achtung! Destroy the Weak de Trench Warfare</a>