Les news du 30 Août 2026
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Les news du 30 Août 2026 Trench Warfare
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|TRENCH WARFARE (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel album Achtung! Destroy The Weak en écoute intégrale sur Dark United Media. Sortie physique le 4 septembre via Conjuring Records. Tracklist :
1) Follow the Circling Vultures
2) Dissenter
3) Might is Right
4) Embrace the Flames
5) Gluttonous Feast of Perversion
6) Fight and Die for the Bloodline
7) You Will Bow to the King
8) Achtung! Destroy The Weak
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