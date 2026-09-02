Les news du 2 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2026 Erase This Earth - Texas Creeper - Nails - Intercorpse - Nihilo - Wyrm Chasm - Methedrine - Deconsekrated - Morbid Stench - Funeral
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|ERASE THIS EARTH (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Horror Unearthed le 15 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Impending Doom
02. Fault Lines
03. The Walls Are Alive
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|TEXAS CREEPER (Groove/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Combat Records.
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|NAILS (Hardcore / Grindcore, USA) a récemment signé sur Closed Casket Activities et vient de sortir pour l'occasion un EP deux titres intitulé Fear Based Life. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Dollar Bin Generation
02. Fear Based Life
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|INTERCORPSE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records et Unholy Domain Records pour la sortie le 25 septembre prochain de son premier EP éponyme. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intercorpse
02. Deep Carnal Gash
03. Sexual Scourge Ritual
04. Stench Of A Lacerated Virgin
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|NIHILO (Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne le morceau "Primal Instinct" extrait de son nouvel album Abyss à venir le 3 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Primal Instinct
02. Voidbound
03. Impending Doom
04. Dishonored Death
05. Inherent Cracks
06. Veil of Nothing
07. Suffocating Silence
08. Fractured
09. Roots in Bone
10. Enter the Abyss
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|WYRM CHASM (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 23 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Netjer
2. Fall of Gaia
3. Throned Entropy
4. Duality of Existence
5. Majestas
6. Eyes of the Eternal
7. Spiraling Decay
8. Light at the End
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|METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Death Punk le 10 octobre en indépendant. Un teaser est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :
01 Time to Wake Up
02 Tell Me Lies
03 Bozambo
04 Riot Squad
05 Dirty Derrick
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|DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute ici le morceau "Terrifying Manifestation of Malevolence" tiré de son nouveau disque The Inexorable Transcendence of Death qui sort le 2 octobre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned in the Deep Waters of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation of Malevolence
04. Towards the Veil of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark of the Sinister Path)
06. Under the Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through the Graves' Portals
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|MORBID STENCH (Death Metal, Salvador/Costa Rica) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Narcissistic God" issu de son nouvel opus Doom Metástasis prévu le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records et Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
01. Necrotic from Within
02. The Morbid Waltz
03. Hyperbolic
04. Bizarre and Beyond
05. Narcissistic God
06. Crawling out of the Swamps
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|FUNERAL (Blackened Hardcore Punk/Deathrock, Pérou) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 25 septembre sur Caligari Records (K7) et Black Legion Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Bala Perdida
2. Averno
3. Almas en el Abismo
4. Tumbas Vacias
5. Enterrado
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