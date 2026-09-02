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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 1 Septembre 2026
 Les news du 1 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Desecrated Altar
 Desecrated Altar - Rites Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Ninth Realm
 Ninth Realm - Damnation's Veil (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Electric Wizard
 Electric Wizard - Black Masses (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mucky Pup
 Mucky Pup - Lemonade (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Sectarian Defacement
 Sectarian Defacement - Host... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Apocalyptic Steel (C)
Par Delak6788		   
Burial Ruthless
 Burial Ruthless - Held by Evil (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Orph
 Orph - Dead (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - Dreadspaw... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Around The Fur (C)
Par Y.S		   
Korn
 Korn - Korn (C)
Par Y.S		   
Gangrenated
 Gangrenated - Demise Profan... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ragana
 Ragana - Desolation's Flower (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 16 Août 2026
 Les news du 16 Août 2026 - ... (N)
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Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - Shiki (四季)... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Terrorizer
 Terrorizer - World Downfall (C)
Par Cujo		   
Forced Entry
 Forced Entry - Uncertain Fu... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Vomepotro
 Vomepotro - Fall Into Decay (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Nowhere Speaks (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Thy Serpent
 Thy Serpent - Death (EP) (C)
Par Deathrash.		   

Les news du 2 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2026 Intercorpse - Nihilo - Wyrm Chasm - Methedrine - Deconsekrated - Morbid Stench - Funeral
»
(Lien direct)
INTERCORPSE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records et Unholy Domain Records pour la sortie le 25 septembre prochain de son premier EP éponyme. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Intercorpse
02. Deep Carnal Gash
03. Sexual Scourge Ritual
04. Stench Of A Lacerated Virgin

»
(Lien direct)
NIHILO (Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne le morceau "Primal Instinct" extrait de son nouvel album Abyss à venir le 3 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Primal Instinct
02. Voidbound
03. Impending Doom
04. Dishonored Death
05. Inherent Cracks
06. Veil of Nothing
07. Suffocating Silence
08. Fractured
09. Roots in Bone
10. Enter the Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
WYRM CHASM (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 23 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Netjer
2. Fall of Gaia
3. Throned Entropy
4. Duality of Existence
5. Majestas
6. Eyes of the Eternal
7. Spiraling Decay
8. Light at the End

»
(Lien direct)
METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Death Punk le 10 octobre en indépendant. Un teaser est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01 Time to Wake Up
02 Tell Me Lies
03 Bozambo
04 Riot Squad
05 Dirty Derrick

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(Lien direct)
DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute ici ici le morceau "Terrifying Manifestation of Malevolence" tiré de son nouveau disque The Inexorable Transcendence of Death qui sort le 2 octobre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned in the Deep Waters of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation of Malevolence
04. Towards the Veil of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark of the Sinister Path)
06. Under the Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through the Graves' Portals

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(Lien direct)
MORBID STENCH (Death Metal, Salvador/Costa Rica) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Narcissistic God" issu de son nouvel opus Doom Metástasis prévu le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records et Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

01. Necrotic from Within
02. The Morbid Waltz
03. Hyperbolic
04. Bizarre and Beyond
05. Narcissistic God
06. Crawling out of the Swamps

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(Lien direct)
FUNERAL (Blackened Hardcore Punk/Deathrock, Pérou) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 25 septembre sur Caligari Records (K7) et Black Legion Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Bala Perdida
2. Averno
3. Almas en el Abismo
4. Tumbas Vacias
5. Enterrado
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
2 Septembre 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Deconsekrated
 Deconsekrated
2020 - Chili		   
Intercorpse
 Intercorpse
2025 - 		  
Nihilo
 Nihilo
2003 - Suisse		   
La photo mystère du 1 Septembre 2026
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Desecrated Altar
Rites Of Imprecation (Démo)
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Ninth Realm
Damnation's Veil
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Revelation
...Yet So Far
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Mucky Pup
Lemonade
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D.R.I.
4 Of A Kind
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Mortem
Mørketid
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Sectarian Defacement
Hostile Consuming Rapture
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Fallath
Nälkäiset aaveet
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Master's Ashes
How The Mighty Have Fallen
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Burial Ruthless
Held by Evil
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Orph
Dead (EP)
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Nargaroth
Apocalyptic Steel
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Temple Of Dread
Dreadspawn Dominion
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Mork
Monolitt
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Holissstik
Chapter 1: This Endless Sol...
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Utilize the Remains
Meaningless Existence
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Maidenhead
Maximum Clonage
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Poison Vomit
Detachment of Soul (EP)
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Wampyric Rites / Noirsuaire
Consecration Of Nocturnal E...
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Revelation
Never Comes Silence
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Athabas
Salem
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Musta Suru
Viimeinen viilto
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Torche
Torche
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La photo mystère du 16 Août 2026
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Warthrash
No Light Shall Remain
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Enterré Vivant
Shiki (四季) (EP)
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Uncontrolled
…No Hope (EP)
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Pseudomaimer
The Necrodivine
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Soulgrind
Ad Pulchram Mortem
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