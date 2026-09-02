NAILS (Hardcore / Grindcore, USA) a récemment signé sur Closed Casket Activities et vient de sortir pour l'occasion un EP deux titres intitulé Fear Based Life. Celui-ci est ) découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
INTERCORPSE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records et Unholy Domain Records pour la sortie le 25 septembre prochain de son premier EP éponyme. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intercorpse
02. Deep Carnal Gash
03. Sexual Scourge Ritual
04. Stench Of A Lacerated Virgin
DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute ici ici le morceau "Terrifying Manifestation of Malevolence" tiré de son nouveau disque The Inexorable Transcendence of Death qui sort le 2 octobre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned in the Deep Waters of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation of Malevolence
04. Towards the Veil of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark of the Sinister Path)
06. Under the Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through the Graves' Portals
MORBID STENCH (Death Metal, Salvador/Costa Rica) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Narcissistic God" issu de son nouvel opus Doom Metástasis prévu le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records et Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
01. Necrotic from Within
02. The Morbid Waltz
03. Hyperbolic
04. Bizarre and Beyond
05. Narcissistic God
06. Crawling out of the Swamps
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Par Deathrash.