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(Lien direct) CARNIFEX (Blackened deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé More Than Misery qui sortira le 6 novembre via Sumerian Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. …And I Held Hands With Death

2. More Than Misery

3. The Process Of Pain (feat. Chaney Crabb)

4. No Gods Only Graves

5. Coffin Crowned King

6. Roses & Rotting Corpses

7. Only The Dead

8. Gothic Serpent

9. Heart Made of Teeth

10. Licking Love From A Knife







