CARNIFEX (Blackened deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé More Than Misery qui sortira le 6 novembre via Sumerian Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. …And I Held Hands With Death
2. More Than Misery
3. The Process Of Pain (feat. Chaney Crabb)
4. No Gods Only Graves
5. Coffin Crowned King
6. Roses & Rotting Corpses
7. Only The Dead
8. Gothic Serpent
9. Heart Made of Teeth
10. Licking Love From A Knife
Par Deathrash.
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par gulo gulo
Par coreandcoupdate
Par gulo gulo
Par Delak6788
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Y.S
Par Y.S
Par Oxcidium
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash.