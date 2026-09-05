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(Lien direct) ABOMINATE (Blackened Death Metal, Colombie) a sorti hier son premier long-format intitulé Hatefilled en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Crucifiers

2. Death's Ritual

3. Worms Oath Invocation

4. Until You Prove Us Wrong!

5. Prayer For War

6. Tombworld

7. From Torches To Ossuaries

8. All Life Ends!

9. Sinister Remains (The Rot Divine)



<a href="https://abominatebdm.bandcamp.com/album/hatefilled">Hatefilled by Abominate</a>