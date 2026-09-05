Les news du 5 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 5 Septembre 2026 Dead Meat - Abominate
|»
|DEAD MEAT (Brutal Death Metal, Portugal) publie aujourd'hui via Vomit Your Shirt son nouvel album Devoured Ferociously. Tracklist :
1. Cadaver's First
2. More than Eats the Flesh
3. Brites (D'Almeida), the Brutal
4. Artificial Born Killer
5. Sexual Cannibalism
6. Maggots in Your Entrails
7. Pro-Porn
8. Bodies Lift
9. Blood Job
|
|»
|ABOMINATE (Blackened Death Metal, Colombie) a sorti hier son premier long-format intitulé Hatefilled en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Crucifiers
2. Death's Ritual
3. Worms Oath Invocation
4. Until You Prove Us Wrong!
5. Prayer For War
6. Tombworld
7. From Torches To Ossuaries
8. All Life Ends!
9. Sinister Remains (The Rot Divine)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AdicTo
Par xworthlessx
Par Deathrash.
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par coreandcoupdate
Par gulo gulo
Par Delak6788
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Y.S
Par Y.S
Par Oxcidium
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Sakrifiss
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo