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(Lien direct) DEAD MEAT (Brutal Death Metal, Portugal) publie aujourd'hui via Vomit Your Shirt son nouvel album Devoured Ferociously. Tracklist :



1. Cadaver's First

2. More than Eats the Flesh

3. Brites (D'Almeida), the Brutal

4. Artificial Born Killer

5. Sexual Cannibalism

6. Maggots in Your Entrails

7. Pro-Porn

8. Bodies Lift

9. Blood Job



<a href="https://vomityourshirt.bandcamp.com/album/devoured-ferociously">Devoured Ferociously by Dead Meat</a>