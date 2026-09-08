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(Lien direct) WAYLANDER (Black Folk, Irlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mac Tíre: Son Of The Land qui sortira le 6 novembre via Rockshots Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. When The Land Speaks

2. Macha

3. Ages Of Éireann

4. Hy Brasil (Isle Of Mists)

5. Sliabh Gullion

6. Our Once Wooded Isle

7. Mallachtaí

8. Signs And Symbols

9. She Of The Sorrows



