REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Flesh For The Kult Of Death prévu pour le 18 septembre via War Anthem Records. "Bodybag Inferno" est à découvrir ici :
WAYLANDER (Black Folk, Irlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mac Tíre: Son Of The Land qui sortira le 6 novembre via Rockshots Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. When The Land Speaks
2. Macha
3. Ages Of Éireann
4. Hy Brasil (Isle Of Mists)
5. Sliabh Gullion
6. Our Once Wooded Isle
7. Mallachtaí
8. Signs And Symbols
9. She Of The Sorrows
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08/09/2026 10:10