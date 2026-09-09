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Les news du 9 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 9 Septembre 2026 Burial Ruthless - Eonian - Iskald - Cirith Ungol - Scarblade - Acherontas - Norcvlt - Cloven Hoof - Ereboros - Morbid Intent - Hyperion - Marea - Vulvodynia
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BURIAL RUTHLESS (Death Metal, Vénézuéla/Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Southern Death" figurant sur son premier long-format Held By Evil paru le 14 août via Great Dane Records.

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EONIAN (Symphonic/Melodic Death Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Uktena" (avec Fabio Bartoletti de Fleshgod Apocalypse en invité).

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ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) propose en écoute le morceau "The Other Realm", unique single de son nouvel album Curse of the Mind dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice

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CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque All the Shadows le 30 octobre via No Remorse Records. Tracklist :

1. All The Shadows
2. This Mortal Stain
3. Turning Blind
4. Shallow Reflection
5. Empty Tomb
6. On Broken Wings
7. Hollow Nimbus
8. Venus In Thirds

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SCARBLADE (Heavy Metal, Suède) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 octobre de son nouvel opus Guardians of Time. Tracklist :

1. Guardians of Time
2. The Walls
3. Ready for Action
4. Craving Heart
5. Alive
6. Judas Kiss the Serpent
7. Damnation
8. A Sign of Heaven
9. Blind

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ACHERONTAS (Black metal majestueux, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son Ep intitulé For The Blood Of Tiamat – Praxis I – XXX Years Anniversary Of Magick And Metamorphosis qui sortira le 30 octobre via Osmose Production. Il se découvre ici :

1. Crowned In The Higher Self
2. Abyssic Rite Of Self-Deification
3. For The Blood Of Tiamat
4. Ex Tenebris Ad Lucem, Ex Lucem Ad Abyssum

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Le one-man band NORCVLT (Indigenous Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "A Triumphant Warcry".

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CLOVEN HOOF (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Conquistador" tiré de son nouvel album Never A Prophet In Your Own Land à paraître le 25 septembre sur High Roller Records. Tracklist :

01. Terror From The Skies
02. Conquistador
03. Never A Prophet
04. Gypsy Roller
05. The Bigger They Are
06. Iron Mask
07. Phantom Chaser
08. Flying Dutchman
09. Prodigal Son
10. Seven Sacred Wonders

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EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté le titre "At The Gallows of Doom" issu de son nouveau disque From Oblivion to the Grave qui sort le 30 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. From Oblivion to The Grave
2. Distorted Man-made Concept
3. The Agony of Existence
4. Salute to Disorder
5. Dissonant Soul
6. Nocturnal Paranoia
7. One Last Pulse
8. In The Depths of Misery
9. Progenies of the Unseen
10. At The Gallows of Doom

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MORBID INTENT (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième single extrait de son premier EP Marionettes prévu avant la fin de l'année chez Inverse Records.

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HYPERION (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Elysia le 6 novembre via Willowtip après dix ans d'absence. Tracklist :

1. Rapturous Overture
2. Nefarious Sacrament of the Immorals
3. Fides Novem
4. Iliou Persis
5. Paraphrosynia
6. Perennial Transcendence
7. Vigil of Longing
8. Epic of Tribulation
9. Epoch’s Eventide
10. The Primordial Wellspring


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MAREA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Aurora" extrait de son nouvel album A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost à venir le 9 octobre sur Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :

01. A Caress of Autumn
02. The Beauty of Broken Things
03. Eremita
04. Still Horizon
05. Aurora
06. For All the Lost
07. Night Birds
08. Absence of Self

Durée totale : 52:08

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VULVODYNIA (Brutal Deathcore, Afrique du Sud) vient de mettre en ligne un nouveau titre intitulé "Twin Tyrants", premier titre avec la nouvelle chanteuse Maya Pobst.
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + Niktareum
9 Septembre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Astral Alchemy
 Astral Alchemy
Weaving Chilling Magical Dreamworlds
2026 - Naturmacht Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Acherontas
 Acherontas
Black metal majestueux - 2007 - Grèce		   
Burial Ruthless
 Burial Ruthless
Death Metal - 2015 - Venezuela		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol
Heavy / Doom - 1971 - Etats-Unis		   
Cloven Hoof
 Cloven Hoof
Heavy Metal - 1979 - Royaume-Uni		   
Iskald
 Iskald
Black Metal mélodique - 2005 - Norvège		   
Vulvodynia
 Vulvodynia
2014 - Afrique du Sud		   
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Deeds Of Horror
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The Corpse Of A Titan, A La...
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For The Sake Of No One
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Who Loves the Sun
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Manes
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La photo mystère du 1 Septembre 2026
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Desecrated Altar
Rites Of Imprecation (Démo)
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Dead (EP)
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Apocalyptic Steel
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