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Les news du 9 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 9 Septembre 2026 Korrupt - Sorcery - Charnel Spirit - Shores of Null - Strigoi - Sardonic Witchery - Hekatoxen - Demonic Manifestation - Magic Cross - Burial Ruthless - Eonian - Iskald - Cirith Ungol - Scarblade - Acherontas - Norcvlt - Cloven Hoof - Ereboros - Morbid Intent - Hyperion - Marea - Vulvodynia
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|KORRUPT (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus The Weight We Carry le 30 octobre chez Holler Records. Un extrait, "Waiting for the Sun", est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Narrative Warfare
2. Waiting for the Sun
3. Being, Paranoid
4. The Weight We Carry
5. Devoted to the Grave
6. Deathwish
7. Totalitarian
8. Eternal Rest
9. I Am the Soil
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|SORCERY (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Terminate" extrait de son nouvel album The Immaculate Sin à venir le 1er octobre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Shadowborn
02. Set the World Ablaze
03. Stand As One or Fall Divided
04. Terminate
05. Paralyzed
06. Slice It Up
07. The Door to my Black Soul
08. The Exorcist
09. Flood
10. Die in Retribution
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|CHARNEL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Australie) a sorti sa première démo Blood Prophecy sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Poisoned Absolution [6:09]
2. Aperature Through Eradication [8:27]
3. Fossilised Sepulchre [5:15]
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|SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Death/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Two Mountains" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Homesick à paraître le 16 octobre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :
01. Allies Before Defeat
02. Two Mountains
03. Bleed to Life
04. Homesick
05. Son of the Tide
06. Dreaming of a Scar
07. Society Is the Murderer
08. The Numbing Void
09. Another Breath
10. Disappear
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|STRIGOI (Death/Thrash/Black, Chili) va rééditer son premier full-length Black Magic Fumes (2024) le 11 septembre via Dawnbreed Records au format CD.
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|SARDONIC WITCHERY (Black Metal, Portugal/USA) a sorti son nouveau disque Hell's Thorns Attack sur Firecum Records. Tracklist :
1. Crown Of Burning Spikes
2. Hateful Evil Throne
3. Unholy Conqueror
4. Sabbath Of Sadistic Desire
5. Ego Sum Rex Ignis Aeternus
6. Cult Of A Thousand Horns
7. Raped By Horrendous Night
8. Dark Moon Slaughter
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|HEKATOXEN (Death Metal, Finlande) offre en écoute le titre "Grave Reveries" issu de son premier longue-durée Obsidian Majesty prévu le 2 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01 - Lost Souls Epitome
02 - I Am Them
03 - Spawns Of Darkness
04 - Haunting Ceremony
05 - Domus Vilomaxus
06 - Grave Reveries
07 - At Hellsrivers Pathway
08 - Vanguard The Dark
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|DEMONIC MANIFESTATION (Death Metal, Mexique) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Grimshrine via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Cult Of Dominion
2. Ninth Flame Oath
3. Kuru: The Laughing Death March
4. The Horror
5. Spheres Of Death
6. Host
7. Terror Cosmic Gates
8. Phantasma
9. The Evil Lurks
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|MAGIC CROSS (Black/Punk/Noise Rock, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 10 septembre au format cassette sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. The Fable
2. Holy Bile
3. All Alone
4. Hellhole
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|BURIAL RUTHLESS (Death Metal, Vénézuéla/Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Southern Death" figurant sur son premier long-format Held By Evil paru le 14 août via Great Dane Records.
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|EONIAN (Symphonic/Melodic Death Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Uktena" (avec Fabio Bartoletti de Fleshgod Apocalypse en invité).
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|ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) propose en écoute le morceau "The Other Realm", unique single de son nouvel album Curse of the Mind dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
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|CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque All the Shadows le 30 octobre via No Remorse Records. Tracklist :
1. All The Shadows
2. This Mortal Stain
3. Turning Blind
4. Shallow Reflection
5. Empty Tomb
6. On Broken Wings
7. Hollow Nimbus
8. Venus In Thirds
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|SCARBLADE (Heavy Metal, Suède) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 octobre de son nouvel opus Guardians of Time. Tracklist :
1. Guardians of Time
2. The Walls
3. Ready for Action
4. Craving Heart
5. Alive
6. Judas Kiss the Serpent
7. Damnation
8. A Sign of Heaven
9. Blind
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|ACHERONTAS (Black metal majestueux, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son Ep intitulé For The Blood Of Tiamat – Praxis I – XXX Years Anniversary Of Magick And Metamorphosis qui sortira le 30 octobre via Osmose Production. Il se découvre ici :
1. Crowned In The Higher Self
2. Abyssic Rite Of Self-Deification
3. For The Blood Of Tiamat
4. Ex Tenebris Ad Lucem, Ex Lucem Ad Abyssum
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|Le one-man band NORCVLT (Indigenous Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "A Triumphant Warcry".
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|CLOVEN HOOF (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Conquistador" tiré de son nouvel album Never A Prophet In Your Own Land à paraître le 25 septembre sur High Roller Records. Tracklist :
01. Terror From The Skies
02. Conquistador
03. Never A Prophet
04. Gypsy Roller
05. The Bigger They Are
06. Iron Mask
07. Phantom Chaser
08. Flying Dutchman
09. Prodigal Son
10. Seven Sacred Wonders
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|EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté le titre "At The Gallows of Doom" issu de son nouveau disque From Oblivion to the Grave qui sort le 30 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. From Oblivion to The Grave
2. Distorted Man-made Concept
3. The Agony of Existence
4. Salute to Disorder
5. Dissonant Soul
6. Nocturnal Paranoia
7. One Last Pulse
8. In The Depths of Misery
9. Progenies of the Unseen
10. At The Gallows of Doom
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|MORBID INTENT (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième single extrait de son premier EP Marionettes prévu avant la fin de l'année chez Inverse Records.
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|HYPERION (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Elysia le 6 novembre via Willowtip après dix ans d'absence. Tracklist :
1. Rapturous Overture
2. Nefarious Sacrament of the Immorals
3. Fides Novem
4. Iliou Persis
5. Paraphrosynia
6. Perennial Transcendence
7. Vigil of Longing
8. Epic of Tribulation
9. Epoch’s Eventide
10. The Primordial Wellspring
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|MAREA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Aurora" extrait de son nouvel album A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost à venir le 9 octobre sur Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :
01. A Caress of Autumn
02. The Beauty of Broken Things
03. Eremita
04. Still Horizon
05. Aurora
06. For All the Lost
07. Night Birds
08. Absence of Self
Durée totale : 52:08
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|VULVODYNIA (Brutal Deathcore, Afrique du Sud) vient de mettre en ligne un nouveau titre intitulé "Twin Tyrants", premier titre avec la nouvelle chanteuse Maya Pobst.
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