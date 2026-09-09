»

(Lien direct) EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté le titre "At The Gallows of Doom" issu de son nouveau disque From Oblivion to the Grave qui sort le 30 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :



1. From Oblivion to The Grave

2. Distorted Man-made Concept

3. The Agony of Existence

4. Salute to Disorder

5. Dissonant Soul

6. Nocturnal Paranoia

7. One Last Pulse

8. In The Depths of Misery

9. Progenies of the Unseen

10. At The Gallows of Doom



