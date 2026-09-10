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Les news du 10 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 10 Septembre 2026 Memoriam - Forbidden - Havok - Mittags-Abgrund - Hardiesse - Kalt Vindur - Acherontas - Fog Wall - Worm Altar - Spiritus Mortis
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MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son prochain et ultime album intitulé Endgame le 29 janvier 2027 via Reaper Entertainment. Plus d'infos prochainement...

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FORBIDDEN (Thrash, États-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album éponyme prévu pour le 23 octobre via BLKIIBLK Records. "Burning The Lungs Of Earth" se découvre ici :

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HAVOK (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "The Ultimate Weapon" qui s'écoute ici :

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MITTAGS-ABGRUND (Black/Death, Russie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Пой со мной (Грусть в глазах бога)" issu de son premier full-length éponyme prévu le 15 septembre chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Пролог
2. Портреты моих предков
3. Пой со мной (Грусть в глазах бога)
4. Высокомерие над пропастью червей
5. Паруса крыльев простёрты
6. Aurora Consurgens
7. В городе
8. Ignis Subterraneus
9. Эпилог - Предельная Туле

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HARDIESSE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier EP Tristesse Vespérale le 30 septembre via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Audace
2. Beffroi
3. Oubliette
4. Remparts
5. Soupirs
6. Sentinelle

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KALT VINDUR (Progressive Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lost In Infinity" extrait de son nouvel opus The Void Of Time à venir le 27 novembre sur The Circle Music. Tracklist :

01. Suspended In Emptiness
02. The Void Of Time
03. In Silence
04. Lost In Infinity
05. The Path Of Sin
06. On The Way To...
07. Ataraxia
08. Jesien

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ACHERONTAS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé For the Blood of Tiamat - Praxis I - XXX Years Anniversary of Magick and Metamorphosis le 30 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Crowned in the Higher Self [7:03]
2. Abyssic Rite of Self-Deification [7:18]
3. For The Blood of Tiamat [7:29]
4. Ex Tenebris Ad Lucem, Ex Lucem Ad Abyssum [3:22]

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FOG WALL (Death Metal, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Gloomweaver en autoproduction. Tracklist :

2. Knife, Sting, Tooth
3. The Accursed
4. Mazarbul (Desolation)
5. Belching Black Vapours
6. Strangling Gloom
7. Fleshpot Ritual
8. Frantic Orb Weaver
9. The Profit of Doom (Medley)*
10. Traverse

*Type O Negative cover

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WORM ALTAR (Doom/Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Pillars of Eternal Dusk le 16 octobre via Dawnbreed Records (CD/LP), Gurgling Gore (CD/LP/K7) et Contemn Light (K7). Tracklist :

01. Under the Shadow of Night...
02. Splaying the Offal
03. Watchers of the Gate
04. Virescent Fire
05. The Blind One
06. Dusk Eternal

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SPIRITUS MORTIS (Doom Metal, Finlande) célèbrera ses quarante ans d'existence avec un nouvel album intitulé No Human Contact le 15 janvier sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. The Hairy Tree
2. The Captain
3. No Human Contact
4. Citizen X
5. Six Handkerchiefs
6. Crime of the Century
7. Thuggee
8. Hinterkaifeck
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Septembre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deftones
 Deftones
Gore
2016 - Reprise Records		   
Helgafell
 Helgafell
Chronicles
2026 - Naturmacht Productions		   
Entretien avec CAGE FIGHT
 Entretien avec CAGE FIGHT
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Acherontas
 Acherontas
Black Metal - 2007 - Grèce		   
Forbidden
 Forbidden
Thrash - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
Hardiesse
 Hardiesse
Black Metal Médiéval - France		   
Havok
 Havok
Thrash metal - 2004 - Etats-Unis		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam
Death Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni		   
Spiritus Mortis
 Spiritus Mortis
Doom trad' - 1988 - Finlande		   
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