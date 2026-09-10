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(Lien direct) KALT VINDUR (Progressive Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lost In Infinity" extrait de son nouvel opus The Void Of Time à venir le 27 novembre sur The Circle Music. Tracklist :



01. Suspended In Emptiness

02. The Void Of Time

03. In Silence

04. Lost In Infinity

05. The Path Of Sin

06. On The Way To...

07. Ataraxia

08. Jesien



