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Les news du 13 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 13 Septembre 2026 Blood Fire Death - Commotion - Elffor - Muerto
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(Lien direct)
BLOOD FIRE DEATH (Tribute to BATHORY, Norvège - Suède) nous offre trois morceaux live enregistrés en juin 2026 au Antanas Smetona manor museum territory (Lituanie). Le projet comprend entre autres : Erik (Watain), Ivar Bjørnson (Enslaved), Blasphemer (Vltimas, ex-Mayhem), Apollyon (Aura Noir), and Faust (Djevel, ex-Emperor), Grutle (Enslaved), Frederick Melander (ex-Bathory), Gaahl (ex-Gorgoroth, Gaahls Wyrd), Nergal (Behemoth), Attila (Mayhem), etc.


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COMMOTION (Thrash Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir ce 11 septembre en indépendant son premier album intitulé The Eldritch Tales.

Tracklist :
01. The Eldritch Tales — Prologue
02. Regicide
03. Sorcellerie
04. The Deceiver
05. Those Whom the Living Dread
06. Veteres Horrores
07. R.O.E.
08. Frozk'liak Pt. I — Ascent
09. Subterfuge
10. Magus War (Mana Screwed)


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ELFFOR (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé en avant-première son titre "Urkhal" qui paraîtra en indépendant le 11 novembre sur un split aux côtés de ERROIAK et HYVER.


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(Lien direct)
MUERTO (Black Metal, Mexique) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "Veil of Desolation" issu de l'album Eclipsed Realms, paru le 17 avril dernier chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Cela s'écoute ici :

Thrasho Sosthène
13 Septembre 2026

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