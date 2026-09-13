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(Lien direct) COMMOTION (Thrash Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir ce 11 septembre en indépendant son premier album intitulé The Eldritch Tales.



Tracklist :

01. The Eldritch Tales — Prologue

02. Regicide

03. Sorcellerie

04. The Deceiver

05. Those Whom the Living Dread

06. Veteres Horrores

07. R.O.E.

08. Frozk'liak Pt. I — Ascent

09. Subterfuge

10. Magus War (Mana Screwed)



