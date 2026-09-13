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Les news du 13 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 13 Septembre 2026 Stoned Jesus - Game Over - Green Lung - Enterprise Earth - Ov Sulfur - At The Gates - Coroner - Down - Servant - Cartilage - Glubsilak - Blood Fire Death - Commotion - Elffor - Muerto
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STONED JESUS (Stoner, Ukraine) dévoile le clip de "Jackal", extrait de l'album Songs to Moon qui nous parviendra le 16 octobre depuis Season of Mist.

Tracklist :
1. Under the Skin
2. Velvet
3. ZYX
4. Syzygy
5. Jackal
6. Window in My Room
7. One More Empty Day


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GAME OVER (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Two Souls One Flesh" extrait de son nouvel opus When Darkness Falls prévu le 18 septembre chez Scarlet Records.

Tracklist :
01 Hollow And Cold
02 Two Souls One Flesh
03 Break Away
04 Fight For Your Mind
05 Scream It Out
06 What Fate Brings
07 Curse Of Strahd
08 Beneath The Ground
09 Self Denied
10 Command To Die

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GREEN LUNG (Stoner Doom, Royaume-Uni) met en scène la chanson "Dance to the Grave" issue de son quatrième album Necropolitan, sorti ce 11 septembre sur Nuclear Blast Records.


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ENTERPRISE EARTH (Djent Metalcore, Etats-Unis) met en image un nouveau titre, "Neo-Promethean", peut-être annonciateur d'un album prochain.


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OV SULFUR (Deathcore, Etats-Unis) a publié ce 10 septembre un nouveau single. Il s'agit de "Disciple", une reprise de SLAYER. C'est disponible chez Century Media Records.


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AT THE GATES (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Det Oerhörda" issu de l'album The Ghost of a Future Dead, disponible depuis le 24 avril chez Century Media Records.


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CORONER (Thrash Metal Technique, Suisse) a publié le morceau "The Favorite Game", un extrait de son EP Ex Nucleo à paraître le 18 septembre chez Noise Records.

Tracklist :
1. The Favourite Game
2. Shifter
3. Gliding Above While Being Below
4. Golden Cashmere Sleeper, Pt.1
5. Golden Cashmere Sleeper, Pt.2

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DOWN (Stoner Rock, Etats-Unis) nous régale avec un extrait de son concert au Mystic Festival 2026. Il s'agit du titre "Bury Me in Smoke".


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SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté le clip de "De Profundis" extrait de son nouvel album Lux Ex Inferis qui sort le 02 octobre via AOP Records.

Tracklist :
1. In Noctem
2. Tabula Rasa
3. Glorification
4. Thanatos, Embrace of the Night
5. De Profundis
6. Lux Fulget
7. Of Stones, Sleep and Death
8. The Accuser
9. Hypnos I See You

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CARTILAGE (Grind Death Metal, USA) a sorti ce 11 septembre sur Everlasting Spew Records son nouvel album intitulé Operating Altar. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous.

Tracklist :
01. Metal, Bone, And Sinew
02. S.C.D. (Sudden Cardiac Death)
03. The Autopsy: A Surgical Sonata
04. The Sanguine Fiend
05. A Lymphatic Labyrinth Of Roiling Rot
06. Among The Offal
07. Anatomical Incantations
08. The Operating Altar
09. Stitch By Stitch

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GLUBSILAK (Slam Death, France) vient de partager sur Bandcamp son tout premier EP. Tracklist :

1. Contact Unknow
2. Vel'Kraa Mor'Kaii
3. Brutal Butchery
4. RapSilak
5. Just a Task
6. Feast Under Fire
7. Meat of the Stars
8. Dissection


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BLOOD FIRE DEATH (Tribute to BATHORY, Norvège - Suède) nous offre trois morceaux live enregistrés en juin 2026 au Antanas Smetona manor museum territory (Lituanie). Le projet comprend entre autres : Erik (Watain), Ivar Bjørnson (Enslaved), Blasphemer (Vltimas, ex-Mayhem), Apollyon (Aura Noir), and Faust (Djevel, ex-Emperor), Grutle (Enslaved), Frederick Melander (ex-Bathory), Gaahl (ex-Gorgoroth, Gaahls Wyrd), Nergal (Behemoth), Attila (Mayhem), etc.


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COMMOTION (Thrash Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir ce 11 septembre en indépendant son premier album intitulé The Eldritch Tales.

Tracklist :
01. The Eldritch Tales — Prologue
02. Regicide
03. Sorcellerie
04. The Deceiver
05. Those Whom the Living Dread
06. Veteres Horrores
07. R.O.E.
08. Frozk'liak Pt. I — Ascent
09. Subterfuge
10. Magus War (Mana Screwed)


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ELFFOR (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé en avant-première son titre "Urkhal" qui paraîtra en indépendant le 11 novembre sur un split aux côtés de ERROIAK et HYVER.


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MUERTO (Black Metal, Mexique) a enregistré un clip pour le titre "Veil of Desolation" issu de l'album Eclipsed Realms, paru le 17 avril dernier chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Cela s'écoute ici :

Thrasho Sosthène + Lestat
13 Septembre 2026

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Atomic Aggressor
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2026 - Hells Headbangers Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
At The Gates
 At The Gates
Death Metal Mélodique - 1990 - Suède		   
Cartilage
 Cartilage
2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Coroner
 Coroner
Thrash Technique - 1983 - Suisse		   
Down
 Down
Stoner Rock - 1991 - Etats-Unis		   
Elffor
 Elffor
Dungeon Synth / Ambiant - 1995 - Espagne		   
Glubsilak
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France		   
Stoned Jesus
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2009 - Ukraine		   
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Gore
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