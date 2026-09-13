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(Lien direct) GAME OVER (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Two Souls One Flesh" extrait de son nouvel opus When Darkness Falls prévu le 18 septembre chez Scarlet Records.



Tracklist :

01 Hollow And Cold

02 Two Souls One Flesh

03 Break Away

04 Fight For Your Mind

05 Scream It Out

06 What Fate Brings

07 Curse Of Strahd

08 Beneath The Ground

09 Self Denied

10 Command To Die



