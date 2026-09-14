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Les news du 14 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2026 Sacreligious - Heretics - Cold Raven - Epitaphe
»
(Lien direct)
SACRELIGIOUS (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Occasion for War" extrait de son premier long-format Brutality Incarnated à venir le 25 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. Thy End
02. Vile
03. Brutality Incarnated
04. Occasion for War
05. Hellscape
06. Trench Raid
07. Consume the Flesh
08. Hollow Centre

»
(Lien direct)
HERETICS (Melodic/Symphonic Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté le morceau "Smell the Ashes" tiré de son futur nouvel album Of Poets and Prophets.

»
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COLD RAVEN (Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "My Dark Passenger" disponible sur toutes les plate-formes de streaming chez Ad Noctem Records.

»
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EPITAPHE (Doom/Death, France) a sorti son nouvel opus III sur Aesthetic Death (CD & LP) et Gurgling Gore (K7). Tracklist :

01. Half-Light
02. Windswept
03. Spring Frost
04. Transient
05. Liminal
Thrasho Keyser
14 Septembre 2026

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