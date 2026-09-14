SACRELIGIOUS (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Occasion for War" extrait de son premier long-format Brutality Incarnated à venir le 25 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Thy End
02. Vile
03. Brutality Incarnated
04. Occasion for War
05. Hellscape
06. Trench Raid
07. Consume the Flesh
08. Hollow Centre
Par Hölm
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par isotaupe
Par Dantefever
Par Sakrifiss
Par Arnaud*
Par Arnaud*
Par Arnaud*
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par xworthlessx
Par Deathrash.
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par coreandcoupdate