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Les news du 18 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 18 Septembre 2026 Deathcult - Wraith - Plèvre - Anthrax - Krallice - The Bleeding - Midnight - Revocation - Master
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|DEATHCULT (Trve Norwegian Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Cult Of The Dog prévu pour le 2 octobre via Soulseller Records. "Eat Broken Glass" se découvre ci-dessous :
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|WRAITH (Blackened Speed/Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Descent Into Darkness prévu pour le 13 novembre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Descent Into Darkness
2. Final Warning
3. Atomic Queen
4. Terminal Embrace
5. Over The Top
6. Misery And Malice
7. Lord Of Wolves
8. Chainscraper
9. No Man's Land
10. Back In The Trenches
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|C'est aujourd'hui, et via Frozen Records, que sort Cité mouroir, le premier album de PLÈVRE (Post-Black, Paris). Deux titres sont en écoute sur leur page Bandcamp.
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|Intitulé Cursum Perficio, le nouvel album d'ANTHRAX (Power Thrash / Heavy Rock, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Nuclear Blast Records. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Persistence Of Memory
02. The Long Goodbyes
03. It's For The Kids
04. Everybody's Got A Plan
05. The Edge Of Perfection
06. Infectious
07. NYC 93
08. Cursum Perficio
09. Target On My Back
10. Watch It Go
11. My Victory
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|Découvrez ci-dessous en intégralité le nouvel album de KRALLICE (Sci-Fi Black Metal progressif / Ambient, USA) intitulé Scour Order. Celui-ci sort aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records :
01. Agonal Shining
02. Grievous Corrector
03. Kill The Guardian
04. Unceasing Path
05. Living Useless Ritual
06. Indecipherable Divinities
07. Her Green Arms
08. Scour Order
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|Aujourd'hui sort Godless Communion, nouvel album de THE BLEEDING (Death / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) disponible via Redefining Darkness Records. Il est à découvrir en (quasi-) intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Immortal Flesh
02. Altar Of The Ram
03. Bestial Bloodlust
04. Praise Of The Succubi
05. Godless Communion
06. Black Incantation
07. Death Eternal
08. Through The Morphean Gate
09. Sacrificial Onslaught
10. Born In A Casket (Cannibal Corpse Cover)
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|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira le 6 nombre prochain via Metal Blade Records un album live intitulé Satanic Attack Live!. Celui-ci a été enregistré en mai dernier à Los Ageles lors de deux dates sold out dans le cadre de la tournée "Satanic Royalty 15th Anniversary World Tour". En voici un extrait :
01. Unholy And Rotten
02. Evil Like A Knife
03. Satanic Royalty
04. You Can't Stop Steel
05. Rip This Hell
06. Necromania
07. Black Damnation
08. Lust Filth And Sleaze
09. Violence On Violence
10. Savage Dominance
11. Holocausting Deafening
12. Shock Til Blood
13. T.A.P.
14. Fucking Speed And Darkness
15. F.O.A.L.
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|REVOCATION (Death / Thrash Technique et Mélodique, USA) a récemment partagé la vidéo de "Data Corpse", titre tiré de son dernier album en date intitulé New Gods, New Masters et sorti l'année dernière sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. New Gods, New Masters
02. Sarcophagi Of The Soul
03. Confines of Infinity (featuring Travis Ryan)
04. Dystopian Vermin
05. Despiritualized
06. The All Seeing (featuring Gilad Hekselman)
07. Data Corpse
08. Cronenberged (featuring Jonny Davy)
09. Buried Epoch (featuring Luc Lemay)
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|Le nouvel album de MASTER (Death / Thrash, République Tchèque) s'intitule Among The Seeds Of Death et sortira le 16 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Twas Always a Plan
02. Among The Seeds Of Death
03. Injustice And Lack Of Remorse
04. A Cell With A Door And No Slave
05. Unsettled Loss
06. Within My Grasp
07. Watch As Children Burn
08. Dust’s Arrival
09. Let’s Revoke
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Anthrax
Power Thrash / Heavy Rock - 1981 - Etats-Unis
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|Deathcult
Trve Norwegian Black Metal - 2006 - Norvège
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|Krallice
Sci-Fi Black Metal progressif / Ambient - 2007 - Etats-Unis
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|Master
Death/Thrash Metal - 1983 - Etats-Unis / République Tchèque
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|Midnight
Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell - 2003 - Etats-Unis
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|Plèvre
France
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|Revocation
Thrash/Death Technique Mélodique - 2006 - Etats-Unis
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|The Bleeding
Death Thrash Metal - 2010 - Royaume-Uni
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|Wraith
Blackened Speed/Thrash Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis
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