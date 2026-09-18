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(Lien direct) MASTER (Death / Thrash, République Tchèque) s'intitule Among The Seeds Of Death et sortira le 16 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Twas Always a Plan

02. Among The Seeds Of Death

03. Injustice And Lack Of Remorse

04. A Cell With A Door And No Slave

05. Unsettled Loss

06. Within My Grasp

07. Watch As Children Burn

08. Dust’s Arrival

09. Let’s Revoke





<a href="https://master.bandcamp.com/album/among-the-seeds-of-death">Among The Seeds Of Death de Master</a>