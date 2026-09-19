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(Lien direct) FVNERAL FVKK (Epic Doom, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "The Beast of Speyer" issu de son nouvel album Indecent Idols qui sort le 23 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Confiteor

2. Crosses to Gallows

3. A Hidden Threnody

4. The Beast of Speyer

5. Bishop of the Iron Guard

6. Leichensynode

7. Even in Death (We Possess You)



