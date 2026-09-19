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Les news du 19 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2026 In Obscurity Revealed - Overture - Obsidian Church - Servant - Überchriist - Uhritulet - Mørkgrim - Somn - Fvneral Fvkk - Suffering Quota - Regicide - A Secret Revealed
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|IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) offre en écoute le titre "Consecrated by Rot" extrait de son nouvel opus Caustic Maelstrom prévu le 9 octobre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Engulfed In Caustic Maelstrom
2. Obsidian Bleeding
3. To Death, In Fire
4. Necrotically Gray Hand
5. Phlegm Filled Chalice
6. Consecrated By Rot
7. Voluntary Immolation
8. Sulfur-Clotted Wounds
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|OVERTURE (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé The Final Straw le 20 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Final Straw [4:46]
2. Fading Away [4:02]
3. Lonely Awake [3:55]
4. Break On Me [5:29]
5. Escape [5:02]
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|OBSIDIAN CHURCH (Epic Doom, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Stonebound (avril 2026) au format physique le 30 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fallen [6:25]
2. The Great Circle of Summoning [8:59]
3. Specter of Despair [4:50]
4. Soul Enchantment [5:57]
5. Witching Hour [6:06]
6. De Occvlta Philosophia [4:37]
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|SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "De Profundis" tiré de son nouvel album Lux Ex Inferis à venir le 2 octobre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. In Noctem
2. Tabula Rasa
3. Glorification
4. Thanatos, Embrace of the Night
5. De Profundis
6. Lux Fulget
7. Of Stones, Sleep and Death
8. The Accuser
9. Hypnos I See You
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|ÜBERCHRIIST (Black Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Serpent's Shroud" extrait de son premier long-format Dæmonic Apotheosis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre chez Deanwell Global Music. Tracklist :
1. Anti-Phoenix Descent (5:43)
2. Serpent's Shroud (3:14)
3. Vicissitudes Ov Fate (3:40)
4. Tomb Creeper (2:59)
5. Faith In Darkness (3:59)
6. Black Void (4:30)
7. Subterranean Goat Transfiguration (3:25)
8. Everdark Calling (2:38)
9. Awakening Ancient Power (3:16)
10. Psychocosm (4:59)
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|UHRITULET (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ruumissavotta le 19 octobre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Ruumissavotta
2. Pedon Ruumis
3. Piru & Tietäjä
4. Synninpäästö
5. Väärä profeetta
6. Verestä
7. Freezing Winds Over The Hills of Kolkku
8. Liekin Takaa (demo) - bonus track
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|MØRKGRIM (Black Metal, Suède/Norvège) a posté un clip pour le morceau "Blóðsvǫrr" figurant sur son nouveau disque Sǫgur frá Norðfirði à paraître le 2 octobre sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Ramnen kvæd
2. Blóðsvǫrr
3. Mørkt
4. Nordljós
5. Freyja kvað
6. Garm
7. Vardðlokkur
8. Outro
9. I mørkrets djupa skog (Bonus track)
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|SOMN (Post-Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Consecration le 20 novembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. The Loyal Hand [5:19]
2. Tower of Flesh [11:24]
3. Swarming Mass [8:44]
4. Consecration [10:56]
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|FVNERAL FVKK (Epic Doom, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "The Beast of Speyer" issu de son nouvel album Indecent Idols qui sort le 23 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Confiteor
2. Crosses to Gallows
3. A Hidden Threnody
4. The Beast of Speyer
5. Bishop of the Iron Guard
6. Leichensynode
7. Even in Death (We Possess You)
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|SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Sisyphean Life sur 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. Strain
2. Cruel Rock
3. Overpowering Weight
4. Dust
5. Slope
6. Strain Once More
7. Roll Back Down
8. Head
9. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving
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|REGICIDE (Groove/Thrash, Angleterre) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Strength In Numbers" tiré de son prochain opus prévu pour janvier 2027. Vous pouvez notamment l'écouter sur Spotify.
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|A SECRET REVEALED (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Collapsar" extrait de son nouvel album The Ruin I Summoned Forth à venir le 20 novembre sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Disheartened (feat. Nikita Kamprad, Der Weg Einer Freiheit)
02. Collapsar
03. Withered Eyes
04. The Great Dying
05. Torn From The Quiet
06. Upheaval
07. No Mercy For The Wicked
08. The Farewell
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