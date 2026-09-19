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Les news du 19 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2026 Necrocene - Grotesqueries - Orbita - Xion - Dumal - Noroth - Mortual - Vigil - Gorgatron - Sundowner - Night Hag - Vulgar Mephitis - Taufpatin - Veil Piercer - Carnal Desecration - In Obscurity Revealed - Overture - Obsidian Church - Servant - Überchriist - Uhritulet - Mørkgrim - Somn - Fvneral Fvkk - Suffering Quota - Regicide - A Secret Revealed
»
(Lien direct)
NECROCENE (Death Metal, Australie) a sorti hier son premier album Scumocracy sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. (Threshold)
2. Ordinary Enemy
3. Tempestarii
4. Scale of Grey
5. Scumocracy
6. (Stillpoint)
7. Human Lithification
8. Concrete Petrichor
9. Weapons of the Damned
10. The Lust of Us

»
(Lien direct)
GROTESQUERIES (Death Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Nightmare Delirium le 30 octobre chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Terrorforming
2. The Crown of Spinning Steel
3. Corporeal Purulence
4. Gutted (Cannibal Corpse cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ORBITA (Stoner/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Nèkyia" tiré de son premier full-length Farewell to All We've Lost à venir le 9 octobre via Aural Music. Tracklist :

1. Rotten Flowers [9:45]
2. Nèkyia [9:10]
3. Marble Veil [6:53]
4. The Spear [14:11]

»
(Lien direct)
XION (Thrash Metal, Suède) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Burned Onto You" issu de son nouvel abum When Stars Collide fraîchement débarqué sur Fireflash Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DUMAL (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Trials of Existence le 2 octobre chez Alte Seelen. Deux extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Cyrillic
2. Ivyland
3. Rendered Impotent by Glass
4. The Alberta Cost
5. Mine to Destroy
6. Malaise
7. Silver Exposure
8. Praise Him

»
(Lien direct)
NOROTH (Death Metal, USA) et MORTUAL (Death Metal, Costa Rica) vont sortir un split le 30 octobre via Night Terrors Records (LP) et Goat Throne Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1. Noroth - Crowned in Pestilence
2. Noroth - Tongue ov Soot and Ash
3. Noroth - Sepulchre ov Hollowed Eyes
4. Mortual - Eclipse of Dominion
5. Mortual - Crown of Unbeing
6. Mortual - Sanctified Decay
7. Mortual - Black Magic (Slayer Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
VIGIL (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Primordial Rites le 30 octobre sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Nocturnal Hunger
2. Seventh Circle
3. Search for Steel
4. Tortured for Christ
5. At the Stake
6. Blood Dust
7. Sanctum
8. Primordial Rites
9. Abhorrence

»
(Lien direct)
GORGATRON (Death Metal, USA) a signé avec Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans les prochains mois de son nouvel opus Turmoil.

»
(Lien direct)
SUNDOWNER (Sludge/Stoner, Australie) sera de retour le 15 octobre chez Disdain Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Cesspool. Tracklist :

01. The Deep
02. Golden Skinned Gods
03. Grave Wax
04. Intoxication Blues
05. Bleach Sniffer
06. 7 Shades of Shit
07. Complete and Utter Ruin
08. Unwilling Subjects
09. Water Torture
10. Pond Scum

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(Lien direct)
NIGHT HAG (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Drowned in Death" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Great Dismal Darkness à paraître le 16 octobre via Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Drowned in Death [7:59]
2. Effluvia Tendrils [6:00]
3. It Came Back the Next Night [6:42]
4. Staring into the Ancient Chasm [6:09]
5. Strange Whispers from Beneath the Cypress [6:06]
6. The Terrible Old Woman [5:08]
7. Excoriate [5:06]

»
(Lien direct)
VULGAR MEPHITIS (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti son premier long-format From Dust la semaine dernière sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. From Dust
2. Martyr
3. Exterminating Profane
4. Peer Into The Abyss
5. Scorn Of My Flesh
6. Gorging Greed
7. To Dust
8. Wounds

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(Lien direct)
TAUFPATIN (Black Metal, France) a posté le titre "Ma Belle Robe au Placard" issu de son premier full-length Les Malfaisances de la Taufpatin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 octobre chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. L'Attente
2. L'Affront
3. La Colère de La Taufpatin
4. Ma Belle Robe au Placard
5. Ne serais-je plus la Bienvenue
6. Opération Vengeance
7. L'Etrange Invitation - Le Grand Bal
8. Jolis Gateaux Empoisonnés
9. Arrivée des Invitées
10. Une sacrée fête de merde
11. Je reste la plus belle

»
(Lien direct)
VEIL PIERCER (Death/Groove, Angleterre) sortira son premier EP This Will Not Be Painless... le 6 octobre via Prog On! en CD et LP. Tracklist :

1. Plague
2. Death Rattle
3. Void
4. Reign Of The Fallen
5. When We Die

»
(Lien direct)
CARNAL DESECRATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Casket Born" extrait de son nouvel album Ancient Malediction à paraître le 15 octobre sur Thrash Records. Tracklist :

01 Ancient Malediction
02 Infested
03 The Casket Born
04 Disembodied Voices
05 Apophis
06 Under Cosmic Command
07 Bones Beneath The Chapel
08 Nocturnal Blood
09 Consumer Of Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) offre en écoute le titre "Consecrated by Rot" extrait de son nouvel opus Caustic Maelstrom prévu le 9 octobre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Engulfed In Caustic Maelstrom
2. Obsidian Bleeding
3. To Death, In Fire
4. Necrotically Gray Hand
5. Phlegm Filled Chalice
6. Consecrated By Rot
7. Voluntary Immolation
8. Sulfur-Clotted Wounds

»
(Lien direct)
OVERTURE (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé The Final Straw le 20 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Final Straw [4:46]
2. Fading Away [4:02]
3. Lonely Awake [3:55]
4. Break On Me [5:29]
5. Escape [5:02]

»
(Lien direct)
OBSIDIAN CHURCH (Epic Doom, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Stonebound (avril 2026) au format physique le 30 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Fallen [6:25]
2. The Great Circle of Summoning [8:59]
3. Specter of Despair [4:50]
4. Soul Enchantment [5:57]
5. Witching Hour [6:06]
6. De Occvlta Philosophia [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "De Profundis" tiré de son nouvel album Lux Ex Inferis à venir le 2 octobre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. In Noctem
2. Tabula Rasa
3. Glorification
4. Thanatos, Embrace of the Night
5. De Profundis
6. Lux Fulget
7. Of Stones, Sleep and Death
8. The Accuser
9. Hypnos I See You

»
(Lien direct)
ÜBERCHRIIST (Black Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Serpent's Shroud" extrait de son premier long-format Dæmonic Apotheosis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre chez Deanwell Global Music. Tracklist :

1. Anti-Phoenix Descent (5:43)
2. Serpent's Shroud (3:14)
3. Vicissitudes Ov Fate (3:40)
4. Tomb Creeper (2:59)
5. Faith In Darkness (3:59)
6. Black Void (4:30)
7. Subterranean Goat Transfiguration (3:25)
8. Everdark Calling (2:38)
9. Awakening Ancient Power (3:16)
10. Psychocosm (4:59)

»
(Lien direct)
UHRITULET (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ruumissavotta le 19 octobre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Ruumissavotta
2. Pedon Ruumis
3. Piru & Tietäjä
4. Synninpäästö
5. Väärä profeetta
6. Verestä
7. Freezing Winds Over The Hills of Kolkku
8. Liekin Takaa (demo) - bonus track


»
(Lien direct)
MØRKGRIM (Black Metal, Suède/Norvège) a posté un clip pour le morceau "Blóðsvǫrr" figurant sur son nouveau disque Sǫgur frá Norðfirði à paraître le 2 octobre sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Ramnen kvæd
2. Blóðsvǫrr
3. Mørkt
4. Nordljós
5. Freyja kvað
6. Garm
7. Vardðlokkur
8. Outro
9. I mørkrets djupa skog (Bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
SOMN (Post-Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Consecration le 20 novembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. The Loyal Hand [5:19]
2. Tower of Flesh [11:24]
3. Swarming Mass [8:44]
4. Consecration [10:56]

»
(Lien direct)
FVNERAL FVKK (Epic Doom, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "The Beast of Speyer" issu de son nouvel album Indecent Idols qui sort le 23 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Confiteor
2. Crosses to Gallows
3. A Hidden Threnody
4. The Beast of Speyer
5. Bishop of the Iron Guard
6. Leichensynode
7. Even in Death (We Possess You)

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Sisyphean Life sur 7 Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

1. Strain
2. Cruel Rock
3. Overpowering Weight
4. Dust
5. Slope
6. Strain Once More
7. Roll Back Down
8. Head
9. Change Course
10. Again
11. Torment
12. Striving

»
(Lien direct)
REGICIDE (Groove/Thrash, Angleterre) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Strength In Numbers" tiré de son prochain opus prévu pour janvier 2027. Vous pouvez notamment l'écouter sur Spotify.

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(Lien direct)
A SECRET REVEALED (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Collapsar" extrait de son nouvel album The Ruin I Summoned Forth à venir le 20 novembre sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Disheartened (feat. Nikita Kamprad, Der Weg Einer Freiheit)
02. Collapsar
03. Withered Eyes
04. The Great Dying
05. Torn From The Quiet
06. Upheaval
07. No Mercy For The Wicked
08. The Farewell
Thrasho Keyser
19 Septembre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Church of Insects
 Church of Insects
The Nest of the Grotesque (EP)
2026 - Indépendant / Sotser Grinder Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fvneral Fvkk
 Fvneral Fvkk
Epic Doom Metal - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Gorgatron
 Gorgatron
Death Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Mortual
 Mortual
Death Metal - 2016 - Costa Rica		   
Necrocene
 Necrocene
Death Metal - 2022 - Italie		   
Night Hag
 Night Hag
Death / Doom - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Servant
Servant
2021 - Allemagne		   
Church of Insects
The Nest of the Grotesque (EP)
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Explosions (EP)
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Possessed By The Moon
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Nightbringer, Lightbringer
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Harlott
Exsequiis
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Sněť
V Bažinách Vědomí
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La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Xavier Boscher
Shapeshifter
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Elder
Through Zero
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Kült 45
Mauvaises influences
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Commando / Die By The Claw ...
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The Occult Forces
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Loverbone
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Portrayal Of Guilt
We Are Always Alone
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Gore
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Helgafell
Chronicles
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The Dillinger Escape Plan (EP)
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Cvinger
Rites Ov Flesh
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Weaving Chilling Magical Dr...
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Deeds Of Horror
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The Corpse Of A Titan, A La...
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Covenant Of Carnage
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Revelation
For The Sake Of No One
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Antilife + Barbara + Boulet...
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Shadows' Blood
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Redstone
The Fall
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