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(Lien direct) VEIL PIERCER (Death/Groove, Angleterre) sortira son premier EP This Will Not Be Painless... le 6 octobre via Prog On! en CD et LP. Tracklist :



1. Plague

2. Death Rattle

3. Void

4. Reign Of The Fallen

5. When We Die



<a href="https://veilpiercer-official.bandcamp.com/album/this-will-not-be-painless">This Will Not Be Painless... de Veil Piercer</a>