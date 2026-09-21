Les news du 21 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2026 Breeding Chaos - Sinister
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|BREEDING CHAOS (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et trois extraits de son nouvel album Dimensional Demise qui sortira le 27 novembre via Great Dane Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Arrival
2. The Final State Of Matter
3. Cradle Of The New Suns
4. The Beehive Cluster
5. Sagittarus A
6. Architect Of Chaos
7. Jupiter’s Vortex
8. Orion Nebulla
9. Dimensional Demise
10. Carbon Genesis
11. Departure
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|SINISTER (Death Metal Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Lucid Nightmares le 13 novembre via Massacre Records. En attendant un premier extrait le tracklisting se découvre ici :
1. Outburst Of Violence
2. Malignant Disaster
3. Bathing In Acid
4. Defenestration
5. Purity Of Demonization
6. The Strangulation
7. Remains Of The Femur
8. Cro Magnon Liberatus
9. Deranged By Desecration
10. The Crawling Hunger
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