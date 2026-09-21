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(Lien direct) BREEDING CHAOS (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et trois extraits de son nouvel album Dimensional Demise qui sortira le 27 novembre via Great Dane Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. The Arrival

2. The Final State Of Matter

3. Cradle Of The New Suns

4. The Beehive Cluster

5. Sagittarus A

6. Architect Of Chaos

7. Jupiter’s Vortex

8. Orion Nebulla

9. Dimensional Demise

10. Carbon Genesis

11. Departure



<a href="https://greatdanerecords.bandcamp.com/album/dimensional-demise">DIMENSIONAL DEMISE de BREEDIING CHAOS</a>



<a href="https://greatdanerecords.bandcamp.com/album/dimensional-demise">DIMENSIONAL DEMISE de BREEDIING CHAOS</a>



<a href="https://greatdanerecords.bandcamp.com/album/dimensional-demise">DIMENSIONAL DEMISE de BREEDIING CHAOS</a>