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Les news du 21 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2026 Breeding Chaos - Sinister
»
(Lien direct)
BREEDING CHAOS (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et trois extraits de son nouvel album Dimensional Demise qui sortira le 27 novembre via Great Dane Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Arrival
2. The Final State Of Matter
3. Cradle Of The New Suns
4. The Beehive Cluster
5. Sagittarus A
6. Architect Of Chaos
7. Jupiter’s Vortex
8. Orion Nebulla
9. Dimensional Demise
10. Carbon Genesis
11. Departure






»
(Lien direct)
SINISTER (Death Metal Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Lucid Nightmares le 13 novembre via Massacre Records. En attendant un premier extrait le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. Outburst Of Violence
2. Malignant Disaster
3. Bathing In Acid
4. Defenestration
5. Purity Of Demonization
6. The Strangulation
7. Remains Of The Femur
8. Cro Magnon Liberatus
9. Deranged By Desecration
10. The Crawling Hunger
Thrasho Jean-Clint
21 Septembre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dephosphorus
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Breeding Chaos
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Death Metal - 2020 - France		   
Sinister
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